Inside a $500 Million Mansion—The World's Largest and Most Expensive Home

In the jet-setting world of luxury real estate, a 105,000-square-foot, $500 million mansion reigns as the largest and most expensive private urban residence in the world.

YouTuber Producer Michael just released an hour's worth of footage split into two videos that showcases "The One," which sits on five acres in the posh Bel Air neighborhood overlooking Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Owned and devised by the famously ambitious real estate developer Nile Niami, the property's list of amenities contains just about every over-the-top feature one can imagine.

Hypebeast highlighted the four-lane bowling alley, tennis court, 10,000-bottle wine cellar, seven swimming pools, full-size spa and nightclub, 32-seat movie theater, billiards room, and 50-car garage. The living quarters include 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, and a 5,500 square-foot master suite.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At the end of the video tour, Niami reveals various upcoming projects and plans for the property, which include transforming The One into a PPV boxing venue and making it home base for a reality TV show.

Visit The One's official website for more details, and check out images from its official Instagram page below: