The Art-World Insiders’ Guide To Hong Kong Nightlife

From basement gin dens to the exclusive Carlyle club, here’s where art collectors and creatives go to raise a glass.

(Terrible Baby)

The world’s artists, collectors, and gallerists recently descended on Hong Kong for its annual Art Week, where the city’s thriving art scene was on full display in a packed schedule of parties, events, and installations culminating in Art Basel. The social lineup included a grand reception at the five-star Peninsula hotel for its Art in Resonance program, cocktails and performances at the M+ museum’s annual opening affair, a blowout for Dib Bangkok at the Carlyle club, a lavish White Cube afterparty at SoHo House, late-night raves at the Current Plans art space, and a buzzy evening of experimentation at the Tai Kwun art complex.

Yet on any given week, Hong Kong’s dynamic, international art scene is a magnet for the city’s tastemakers and young creatives, affluent collectors, and luxury-label fashion crowd. Besides the gallery shows, exhibitions, and high-profile auctions—Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips have all opened Hong Kong outposts in recent years—the self-selected art set tends to cluster around a handful of vibe-tested bars, restaurants, and private clubs. In a town where visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to nightlife, here’s where Hong Kong’s art-world insiders like to gather year round, according to industry veterans.

Carlyle & Co.

(Carlyle & Co.)

Since opening in 2021, Carlyle & Co. at the Rosewood Hong Kong has fast become an art-world mainstay. The exclusive, highly-curated member’s club spans 25,000 square feet over three floors, with beautifully designed lounges, dining rooms, and a library, all punctuated with work from artists like Park Seo-Bo, Ugo Rodinone, David Hockney, and Etsuko Nakatsuji. Up an opulent marble staircase, live jazz takes center stage at Café Carlyle, where velvet drapes flank murals inspired by The Carlyle’s iconic Bemelmans Bar in New York.

“Café Carlyle is always a treat,” says White Cube associate director Annie Kwok, who likes to unwind at the club with a dirty martini. “The intimate live performances and incredible talent make it a special experience. The Carlyle also has a terrace bar with breathtaking views of the Hong Kong skyline.”

Ping Pong 129

(Ping Pong 129)

Down a narrow set of stairs in the Sai Ying Pun district, this basement gin bar set in a former ping pong parlor is filled with comfortable furniture, neon, and a rotating lineup of contemporary work by local artists. Casual and eclectic, the mostly concrete space is warmed up by a steady flow of stylish regulars from Hong Kong’s creative community, along with a revolving roster of live music, art exhibitions, talks and events. Spanish tapas rounds out a menu that includes 150 varieties of gin from around the world.

The Diplomat HK

(The Diplomat HK)

WOAW Gallery founder Kevin Poon describes The Diplomat HK as one of Hong Kong’s best hangout spots. “It’s an American-style cocktail bar with expertly crafted cocktails by mixologist John Nugent and one of the best burgers in town,” says Poon, who wears multiple hats on the Hong Kong art scene as a gallerist, DJ, fashion designer, and retailer. With just 18 seats, the intimate speakeasy concept is located in Hong Kong’s SoHo neighborhood, where its curved glass-and-brass facade hints at the modern takes on old classics found on the cocktail menu.

Soho House Hong Kong

(Soho House Hong Kong)

With its own impressive collection of contemporary art, the multi-level SoHo House Hong Kong plays host to some of Art Basel’s best after parties. Located 30 floors up in Sheung Wan, it also offers glittering views of Victoria Harbour and the area’s towering skyscrapers, with interiors inspired by the Hong Kong film industry. There are plenty of plush velvet sofas and comfortable corners for conversation surrounding the main floor bar, centered around a disco reflecting pool.

Cardinal Point

(Cardinal Point)

One of Hong Kong’s newer rooftop bars, Cardinal Point is perched on the 45th floor of Gloucester Tower, part of the sprawling Landmark complex. Known for its sky-high brunch and wraparound terrace, the sunset scenery is the star here, along with creative cocktails like the West Face Killa and Pandan Highball. “It has the finest panoramic views of the city skyline, dishes from all over the world, and great DJs,” says Poon.

Duddell’s

(Duddell’s)

Co-developed by collector Alan Lo, a major player in the Hong Kong arts community, Duddell’s is now an old standby for corporate-carded members of the city’s creative scene. With Michelin-starred dim sum and fine-dining Cantonese classics on the menu, the elegant two-floor space doubles as an art gallery and salon, with a dedicated program of screenings, talks, and exhibitions. Duddell’s mile-high status in the Hong Kong restaurant world has even earned it a partnership with Cathay Pacific, which offers some of its iconic dishes on its inflight menu.

Terrible Baby

(Terrible Baby)

Take a glass elevator to the 4th floor of the Eaton HK hotel and you’ll find Terrible Baby, a cocktail bar inspired by the non-conformists of the Dada art movement. There’s an outdoor terrace, but the focus here is on music, with regular live performances and vinyl DJ sets in the dedicated music room.