The World’s Biggest Sailing Yacht Is Set For A 2026 Maiden Voyage

721 feet of unparalleled luxury on the water.

For all of its lineage in the travel world, the Orient Express has kept its focus to stunning train rides on dry land. But starting next summer, the hallowed company is taking to the seas with the new Orient Express Corinthian, a jaw-dropping example of luxury maritime travel.

At more than 700 feet long (721 feet, to be exact), the vessel is, first and foremost, the largest sailing yacht in the world. It breaks new ground for the pioneering travel company, which debuted legendary luxury trains nearly 150 years ago. The luxury train experience continues in the present day with the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, perhaps trumped only by the height of luxury on the high seas. And although sea voyages won’t start until next June, reservations to sail on the OE Corinthian open on March 25th.

The OE Corinthian features six luxury suites among an exclusive 54 cabins, and the ship is billed as blending ” exquisite design, refined interiors, and unmatched sophistication for unparalleled journeys. And despite its length, the company is looking to reduce its environmental impact by relying largely on more than 48,000 feet of sails, powered by three masts that rotate and tilt to maximize wind usage.

It looks to be a jaw-dropping feat of engineering, and it’s paired with the promise of an even more appealing experience onboard. The Orient Express has partnered with luxury hospitality group Accor on design, accommodations and amenities (assisted in fine form by none other than LVMH). Shipbuilding elements are handled by Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The company notes itineraries across the Mediterranean, the Adriatic and the Caribbean (including future plans for a new OE Olympian ship) will be “serene voyages guided by the tranquil winds of nature.” The prospect of a never-before-seen sailing experience is a tantalizing one, to say the least.

Accents of leather, wood and marble, plus a design aesthetic guided by both fine French interiors and the Mediterranean coast, should work in harmony alongside what the Orient Express calls Michelin-level dining experiences. A 1930s-inspired speakeasy is also poised to offer an expertly crafted nightcap experience.

Entertainment options will span a Cabaret experience and live music offerings, among others. As with its unparalleled train rides, the company says it’s once again “poised to redefine the art of exploration,” this time far away from dry land. It bears repeating once more: Reservations to sail next summer on the OE Corinthian open on March 25th