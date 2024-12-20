The Best New Hotels Of 2024, According To A Luxury Travel Service

Ranking 15 of the best new luxury hotels around the world.

(Courtesy LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)

From fine watches to covetable classic cars, luxury markets are expanding across the board. That trend will continue through at least the end of this decade as the projected number of millionaires worldwide surges an unprecedented 44 percent by 2027, according to one in-depth analysis. The luxury hospitality segment is no exception, which is why the diligent tracking of the best and newest five-star getaways by LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence is more vital than ever.

The UK-based members-only organization caters to affluent travelers, providing detailed reports on hotels, restaurants, spas and nightlife. LTI makes a point of informing its audience that they are not in the travel business—they don’t sell vacation packages, host a booking engine, or even advertise. Membership fees are its only source of revenue. Among LTI’s many efforts is an annual compilation of the best new luxury hotels, 15 of which made the list this year. From the Four Seasons’ latest resort in Mallorca to over-water villas in the Maldives and a renovated French convent, check out LTI’s picks for and descriptions of 2024’s best new hotels below.

Arev combines timeless luxury with bold design and warm, impeccable service. This boutique property impresses with 50 lavish rooms and suites, authentic cuisine in The Strand Restaurant, exquisite cocktails at Q’s Bar, and the small but perfect Arev Spa.

After a decade-long transformation from an abandoned nunnery, Le Couvent is an engaging property, offering a characterful oasis in the heart of Nice’s Vieille Ville.

A new property from the highly regarded Auberge Resorts Collection, this coastal escape is set within the exclusive waterfront community of Kiawah River and offers 72 cottage-style guest rooms and suites plus 19 villas.

The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East. Set on Ummahat Island in the serene cerulean waters of The Red Sea, this private island sanctuary is in the incredible Blue Hole cluster of islands, famed for its thriving coral reefs and jaw-dropping nighttime celestial displays.

This landmark Upper East Side hotel has re-opened following a total and superb makeover by Corinthia, creating an ultra-luxury boutique gem, complete with a hot destination restaurant by Casa Tua of Miami Beach fame.

Another iconic property, Hotel Formentor, is now fully restored and enhanced by Four Seasons. This 100-acre private estate is enchanting and oozes European sophistication.

The ultimate tranquil palace retreat in India’s Golden Triangle of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra—indeed, it has a touch of the Taj Mahal in its gleaming white beauty.

The Red Sea’s latest and most impressive resort to date, this futuristic ultra-luxury haven certainly has wow factor at every turn.

This impressive resort from Gürok Group, creators of the renowned Joali and Joali Being resorts in the Maldives, offers guests 19 luxury private villas ranging from intimate one-bedroom retreats to expansive four-bedroom corner villas, each equipped with private pools.

A legendary property brought back to life following a seven-year renovation. Twelve acres of lush tropical gardens and pink sand beach, with just eleven suites, cottages and villas. Some are fully restored historic buildings dating back to mid-century, others are new but beautifully designed and positioned in the verdant landscape. All have a private veranda or terrace, and some have gardens and gazebos.

Set in an iconic monument from the 1950s, Casablanca's new luxury hotel embodies a vibrant journey through a timeless golden age. The effervescence of the lounges, the monumental lighting of the lobby and the superb signature restaurants: everything sparkles with an elegant and warm energy.

London’s first all-suite ultra-luxury hotel certainly impresses. This super discreet property is the latest addition to the Maybourne Hotel Group’s prestigious portfolio, which includes Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley.

The first resort in the Makunudhoo Atoll, Soneva Secret, offers 14 overwater and island villas, each having a dedicated team of three, including a Barefoot Guardian, Barefoot Assistant and dedicated chef, to ensure your stay is fully personalized. It may well now be the most expensive resort in the Maldives, but you most certainly get your money’s worth.

Mandarin Oriental has created the ultimate boutique ultra-luxury property in Mayfair. It’s very discreet and offers guests a spectacular spa, an excellent destination restaurant in Akira Black, and two Abar options (one on the rooftop with views over Mayfair).

