These Historic Charleston Hotels Are The Southern City’s Most Reliable Luxury Getaways

Both hotels are worth considering when planning a visit to the town that won Travel + Leisure’s favorite cities in the U.S. award for 11 years running.

Courtesy Planters Inn

Newer hotel “concepts” may come and go, but Charleston’s iconic Planters Inn, with history dating back to the 1800s and home to the famed Peninsula Grill where guests mingle with Charleston society, was the city’s first true five star boutique luxury hotel and remains the gold standard for classic stays. The only hotel in South Carolina that can claim membership in the world-class Relais & Châteaux association of independently owned and operated luxury hotels, it retains the stateliness of the Old South without being snobby or stuffy.

For a more contemporary aesthetic—though still incorporating some stunning historic architectural elements—and larger luxury accommodations we recommend The Restoration on Wentworth St. (more on that below). Both are well worth considering when you plan your next visit to the town which in 2023 won the top spot in Travel + Leisure‘s World’s Best Awards’ favorite cities in the U.S. category for the 11th year in a row.

Courtesy Relais & Chateaux

Relais & Châteaux members commit to “protect and promote the wealth and diversity of the world’s culinary and hospitality traditions, to ensure they continue to thrive,” while they are “equally dedicated to preserving local heritage and the environment.” Planters Inn does it all with grace, charm and style to spare, and its top suites and tables at Peninsula Grill are always in high demand.

Courtesy Planters Inn

The hotel embodies the city’s Georgian Era elegance with “soaring ten-foot ceilings, dozens of working fireplaces, silk window dressings, heart-pine floors,” and beautiful art and antiques throughout the suites and public spaces. It’s all set off by “hushed tones of buttercream, Lowcountry greens, and pale powder blue” designed to create a tranquil environment.

Courtesy Planters Inn

Instead of the typical, soulless hotel lobby, Planters Inn guests have access to intimate parlors created to echo the elegant sitting rooms found in Charleston’s famed historic mansions. “This beautiful sense of arrival was the vision of the incomparable Amelia Handegan, the nationally-acclaimed designer whose imprint on Planters Inn is found at every turn,” the property notes.

Courtesy Planters Inn

Contributing to the sense that the hotel is something of a hidden gem in the Historic District is its obscured-from-view private garden courtyard illuminated by flickering gas lanterns and candles, lit by hand, which provides a “splendid sense of arrival” as well as al fresco dining for Peninsula Grill, one of the most elegant dining experiences in the South. Living up to Relais & Chateaux standards means the four-diamond restaurant’s cuisine and wine list rivals what you might find in a European capital.

Courtesy Peninsula Grill

Peninsula Grill combines a “spectacular setting, fresh and delicious cuisine, fantastic service that seamlessly anticipates a guest’s wants and needs, an award-winning wine list, a famous signature dessert—the iconic 12-layer coconut cake. Once inside, “guests are welcomed into the glittering jewel-box-like ambiance of the candlelit Champagne Bar where an extensive array of rare and popular vintages, a variety of fresh oyster preparations, and a selection of delicious appetizers” await to kick off what’s sure to be a spectacular meal.

Courtesy Explore Charleston

Charleston’s original Planters Inn opened its doors in 1804 with a promise “to accommodate country gentlemen and their families with boarding and lodging” with a “larder always furnished with the best the markets afford and… liquors genuine and of the first quality.” The property has evolved in the years since, often at considerable expense, but always with this basic principle at heart.

Courtesy Planters Inn

And the landmark almost became derelict following the devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, but was rescued by a plucky preservationist who decided to turn it the most beautiful historic hotel in the South—”a feat of tremendous historic restoration and a clarion call of resilience to the world on behalf of the storm-battered Grande Dame city.” By the mid 1990s the hotel was a five-star standout once again, and invited to join Relais & Chateaux; the rest, as they say, is history.

Courtesy The Restoration

Also worth checking out in Charleston is The Restoration, whose ethos is to reinvent tradition. Here, “each experience is curated for the curious traveler. With bold open spaces designed to inspire community and connection, we lay out a canvas for meaningful exploration and genuine interactions, so you can find adventure in the everyday. And it’s always authentic, sincere, and just a little left of center.”

Courtesy The Restoration

Adjoining historic structures were connected to create the hotel, which retains its gorgeous architectural detail, presented in a contemporary context with nods to Charleston’s past. Our favorite feature of the property is its Assouline Library, featuring a curated mix of books, magazines, and art journals. It’s the perfect spot for a drink with friends or some solitary reading in comfort and style.

Courtesy The Restoration

When a mere hotel room, no matter how well appointed, doesn’t cut it, The Restoration allows you to up your game with the coolest collection of rentable residences in town that offer all of a hotel’s amenities. At the top of the heap is the Grand Three Bedroom Residence, which at an incredible 2,300 square feet is larger than some houses. Exposed brick, massive ceilings and custom art and furniture adorn the three-story space, perhaps the city’s finest accommodation.

Courtesy The Restoration

The hotel is also home to The Watch, a farm-to-table rooftop restaurant designed to “offer a soulful menu showcasing a bounty of locally sourced ingredients, all while taking in a breathtaking panorama of Charleston’s architectural history.” One standout dish redolent of the South is the Cajun marinated shrimp with country ham ragout, corn, tomatoes, scallions, and jalapeno and mascarpone grits.

Courtesy The Restoration

The Restoration also boasts a picture-perfect rooftop pool, with alluring views over King Street and the surrounding neighborhood, the ideal spot to relax in the sun with a great craft cocktail from The Watch while you plan your next excursion into town. And don’t forget to book an in-room service from the Amethyst Spa, and then refuel at The Rise Coffee Bar on the main floor, which brews up seasonal creations using beans from local roasters. We’ll see you there.