These Montauk Boutique Hotels Are Coastal-Chic Retreats

Marram Montauk, Ruschmeyers, and OffShore Montauk are all getting refreshed for the peak summer season.

(Marram Montauk)

Montauk, that enduring Hamptons hotspot on the eastern tip of Long Island, has long lured New Yorkers eager for a beachy respite from big city summers. Montauk’s scenic sands and bluffs first made it an artsy haven for Edward Albee, Peter Beard and Andy Warhol, who bought a compound here in 1972 which hosted the likes of Mick Jagger and Jackie Onassis, kickstarting the hamlet’s boho-chic era.

But while the wealthy old guard still has a presence—Ralph Lauren, Robert De Niro and Jimmy Buffet have all owned Montauk estates—the summer incarnation is more akin to Manhattan’s young and restless West Village scene than the low-key artistic enclave of yore. Finance bros, nepo babies and well-heeled summer renters far outnumber locals when it comes to the crowds flocking to DJ-driven nightlife and pricey restaurants. And if you haven’t already secured that coveted invite to your friend’s beach house, you may want to book a stay at a luxury Montauk hotel in a prime location.

The 158-room Gurney’s Montauk Seawater Spa & Resort—an East End icon that’s perhaps the most prominent hotel in the area—recently received an expansive summer glow-up, while the sceney Surf Lodge unveiled a collaboration with Parisian fashion label Casablanca for redesigned cabanas and branded surfboards. Here, three more boutique Montauk hotels that are getting seriously stylish revamps this summer.

Marram Montauk

(Marram Montauk)

Marram Montauk is a striking 96-room oceanfront retreat distinguished by lush thickets of native beach grass and named after the spiky tufts found in neighboring Shadmoor State Park. The laid-back luxury hotel’s exterior is clad in hand-trimmed cedar that has weathered nicely since its 2020 opening, and the surf cottage-style rooms feature naturally-cooling cement floors, sustainably-sourced rugs, and private patios—but no TVs.

(Marram Montauk)

The food here is a priority, spanning from early partnerships with famed Manhattan Italian eatery Il Buco to daily service at Marram’s Mostrador cafe. With a rotating seasonal menu focused on peak produce, local seafood, and fresh pastries, this counter-serve gem is a worthy lunch or dinner option even if you’re not staying here.

(Marram Montauk)

Marram offers surfing lessons from the family-run Engstrom Surf school, beach yoga classes, guided nature walks, creative workshops using found driftwood and seashells, and chartered catamaran trips. The hotel is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the launch of five new cabanas overlooking the oceanfront pool, a private gallery curated by musician and artist Sean Spellman, an educational marine program with Swarovski Optik, and complimentary use of a 1,050-horsepower Lucid Air electric car for guests who book a Balcony or Garden Suite. Room rates range from $499 to $2,499 per night.

Ruschmeyers

(Ruschmeyers)

Bridgeton, the hospitality firm behind Marram Montauk and Journey East Hampton, has relaunched this former 1950s-era fish camp near Fort Pond. The 19-cabin Ruschmeyers fully embraces an adult summer camp aesthetic with s’mores-ready fire pits, hammocks, cornhole boards and picnic tables dotting the lawn.

(Ruschmeyers)

The cabins were refreshed by Bridgeton Studio with the help of Brian Smith (Scribner’s Catskill Lodge) and Whitney Clark (Marram Montauk) and feature Bauhaus-inspired tubular steel lounge chairs, Isamu Noguchi lanterns, Donald Judd-style desks, sail flags over beds dressed in Parachute linens, and retro Sangean radios. The Grill at Ruschmeyers, led by chef Jordan Heissenberger, serves up shareable plates of charred lamb ribs, raw bar towers and lobster-topped pastas in a woodsy dining room or, better yet, on the lawn that serves as the hotel’s focal point.

(Ruschmeyers)

The relaxed vibe turns up at the lounge after hours, courtesy of a collaboration with downtown Manhattan nightlife operatives GOSPËL. But since Ruschmeyers’ pool isn’t set to open until next summer, you’ll have to take a dip at the semi-secluded Navy Beach nearby to unlock the full summer camp experience. Room rates range from $299 to $1,299 per night.

OffShore Montauk

(OffShore Montauk)

The 43-room OffShore Montauk arose from the site of the former Sands Motel in late June. This revamped oceanfront getaway is just a short walk from downtown Montauk and features freshly-renovated rooms and luxury ocean view suites adorned with prints from local artists and photographers along with HigherDOSE and Therabody spa products.

(OffShore Montauk)

There’s also a “resort-style” pool, a spa with an infrared sauna and cold plunge, and a high-end gym, along with similarly upscale room rates of up to $1,200 per night. “We designed OffShore Montauk as a tribute to the history of Montauk—an escape where guests can curate their own experience whether it’s unwinding by the beach, enjoying a restful reset, or sharing memorable moments with friends and family,” said Marley Dominguez, owner of Enduring Hospitality, which oversees the property.

(OffShore Montauk)

A rooftop restaurant and bar is planned for next summer, and OffShore has already been the site of a private party for canned cocktail brand Saint Spritz, launched by JoJo Fletcher of The Bachelor, and hosted VIPs including Bijou Phillips, Ella Travolta, Isabelle Ferrer and Keleigh Teller. Room rates range from $750 to $1,200 per night.