This $22K-Per-Night Colorado Forest Retreat Is America’s Priciest Airbnb

Rocky Mountain High.

(AirBNB)

Airbnb offers plenty of eye-catching lodging options beyond run-of-the-mill spots, including a recent chance to stay in the Ferrari Museum. Yet closer to home, a remarkably luxurious Colorado forest retreat is the most expensive Airbnb in the country, at least among the site’s “luxe” category listings.

(Airbnb)

Personal finance site Wealth of Geeks looked at the cost of a flexible weekly stay between May 1st and August 1st (primetime summer getaway season), ranking the most expensive states in the country in tersm of Airbnb lodging costs.

Suffice to say, the results are nothing short of impressive and envy-inducing, particularly if a Western getaway is on your mind in the months ahead.

(Airbnb)

The site found that the “Forest Retreat,” a Vail ski chalet with a luxury modernist design aesthetic, topped the list, with a jaw-dropping price tag for all its Rocky Mountain amenities.

(Airbnb)

For a whopping $22,255 per night, as many as 14 guests can enjoy everything from a hot tub, fire pit and massage room to the property’s own gym and sauna.

As to other top listings across the country, Bevery Hills outpost “Chateau de Laurel,” with space for 16 guests, clocked in at $21,701 per night, while the 25,000-square foot Casa Grande at Vermejo in New Mexico fetched as much as $20,685 per night.

(Airbnb)

Six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms also provide luxurious accommodations and striking design details befitting its lofty location.

(Airbnb)

“Birch trees and evergreens rise from the hillside around this modernist chalet with an enviable location,” property manager Luxury Retreats noted via Airbnb.

(Airbnb)

A private airport transfer is included, and a variety of entertainment centers and living room spaces (complete with a Sonos sound system) only add to the allure of this ski-centric retreat.

Given the design of the space, even non-skiers will find something to whet their whistle during apres-ski festivities, and for the price, it seems advisable to take full advantage of this impressive space.