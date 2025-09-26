This Famed Big Sur Resort Is Celebrating 50 Years With Rugged, Coastal-Cool Upgrades

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Alila Ventana Big Sur, the iconic “luxury inclusive” resort rising from the cliffs of California’s Central Coast, recently unveiled a multimillion-dollar, property-wide revamp in celebration of its 50th anniversary—and the results are phenomenal. Back in 1975 movie producer Lawrence A. Spector built the Ventana Inn using profits from the cult classic Easy Rider starring Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson, establishing the first true luxury retreat in then-bohemian Big Sur and helping to make the town into a cultural touchstone and byword for rugged, coastal cool.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

We’ve been hearing about the legendary Ventana for years, and after staying at Alila’s epic Napa Valley property in Saint Helena, we knew to expect great things from the brand; waiting until the 50th anniversary turned out to have been a brilliant move. Alila are masters at revamping and rejuvenating existing, sometimes historic, hotels, and doing something completely new while preserving tradition. The Big Sur property first became part of the impressive Alila portfolio following it’s last major transformation in 2017, and it has thrived ever since.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Alila Ventana Big Sur features 54 guest rooms, suites and villas, most with working fireplaces; the stunning Spa Alila; two pools with outdoor Japanese hot baths; and a widely acclaimed restaurant, Sur House. “Alila Ventana Big Sur has always been a place where people come to reconnect: with themselves, with nature, and with something larger,” says General Manager Matt Skaletsky. “As we celebrate 50 years in this special community, we’re thrilled to unveil a thoughtful evolution of the Ventana experience—one that honors our roots while looking boldly to the future.”

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Set in 160 acres of rolling meadows, majestic redwoods and ocean vistas, guests can partake in complimentary Signature Activities such as fitness classes, daily guided nature walks, Tai Chi, meditation, and nightly s’mores at Social House, the property’s hub. The resort’s Alila Experience Program offers one-of-a-kind mind, body, and soul experiences, including falconry, wild foraging hikes, photography and axe-throwing workshops, plus a number of immersive hiking excursions.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Guest rooms and suites have been artfully reimagined with sustainable materials and modernizations that “pay homage to the rich history, character, and singular spirit of Big Sur,” the property notes. “The aesthetic reflects a refined natural minimalism—clean architectural lines paired with soft, organic textures, local craftsmanship, and warm, tonal surfaces that draw the outside in. Every element has been carefully considered to remove distraction and elevate calm, resulting in spa-inspired spaces that feel simultaneously modern and deeply grounded.”

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

In addition to the guest room refresh, Alila Ventana Big Sur has also made major upgrades to The Sur House, its beloved indoor-outdoor restaurant with panoramic ocean views and a “Mediterranean‑inspired, California‑sourced” vibe. The Sur House has debuted a new dinner menu “marrying vibrant coastal flavors with California’s finest hyper‑local ingredients, including herbs and produce sourced from the resort’s organic garden.” As the property’s rates now include an inclusive experience—an “all encompassing, highly customized approach” that includes meals and more, you can make the most of it.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Signature Sur House dishes include a 24-oz bone-in ribeye served with shishito peppers, duck‑fat–dusted potatoes, and peppercorn au poivre, plus an exclusive caviar add‑on option from San Francisco’s The Caviar Co. House‑made pasta offerings include a squid‑ink dish that pays homage to nearby Monterey Bay. A new brunch menu has also been introduced showcasing shareable plates and Mediterranean flavors. The wine and cocktail lists are also impeccably curated, and you’ll find some of the most knowledgable and genuinely friendly service at any coastal California resort here.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

“Throughout the property, we’ve reimagined our culinary approach to reflect a sense of place, drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean while remaining deeply rooted in California’s seasonal abundance,” says Ventana’s Executive Chef Andrew Lauer. “It’s about creating food that feels both elevated and grounded, where every dish tells a story of our surroundings and the people who craft it. From garden-grown herbs to locally caught seafood, every dish is rooted in a sense of place.”

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

One of the most appealing offerings at the property is the Classic Cars, Classic Highway experience, which allows you to choose from a carefully-selected fleet of 40 classics provided by Monterey Touring Vehicles, from vintage Porsche Spyders to classic Shelby Cobras and even a DeLorean, with which you can “create your ideal adventure vibe with the car of your dreams,” and explore the beauty of the coast roads around Big Sur along the famous Pacific Coast Highway.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

To commemorate the resort’s golden anniversary, Alila Ventana Big Sur has also debuted a limited-time, ultra-luxury 50th anniversary Legacy Package offered at $50,000. The once-in-a-lifetime experience includes first-class airfare from select cities paired with private jet service by Schubach Aviation into Monterey Airport, plus a three-night stay in one of the resort’s newly refreshed guest rooms.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Guests arrive at Monterey Airport to be greeted by a vintage car circa 1975; upon arrival, they are invited to toast with a rare 1975 Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Carte Or Brut, and enjoy the dedicated services of a private butler throughout their stay. The package also features an exclusive spa experience, a private dinner in the property’s Glass House, and a private garden breakfast with live culinary stations and ingredients foraged fresh from the property’s organic garden.

Courtesy Alila Ventana Big Sur

Alila Hotels and Resorts—the name means “surprise” in Sanskrit—was founded in 2001 by Franky Tjahyadikarta, Mark Edleson, and Frederic Simon. The brand emerged from a takeover of two hotels in Bali, The Serai and The Chedi, which later became the very first Alila properties. The company’s focus is on “creating unique, sustainable luxury experiences that blend contemporary design with local culture and natural surroundings.” Part of the Hyatt portfolio since 2018, the next Alila set to open will be in Mexico’s iconic Mayakoba, which we hope to visit in the new year.

