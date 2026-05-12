This Luxury Dominican Resort Is Hosting An Epic Cigar & Rum Festival

Featuring rum and cigar pairings from Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, Montecristo, Vega Fina, La Aurora, La Flor Dominicana, Rocky Patel, Oliva, La Galera, and more.

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The best place to smoke cigars and taste fine rum in the Caribbean next month will likely be the Dominican Republic, as Casa de Campo Resort & Villas debuts its first-ever Cigars in Paradise Cigar and Rum Festival.

Casa de Campo’s 7,000-acre resort is hosting a multi-day rum and cigar experience June 25-28. The festival will spotlight acclaimed producers from the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Attendees will have direct access to master blenders and artisans through educational sessions designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the craft behind some of the industry’s most recognizable names.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Jason Kycek, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo, described the concept as a natural fit for the region. “Casa de Campo and the Dominican Republic are the ideal location to hold an event like this, where cigar smokers are warmly welcomed and some of the best cigars and rums in the world are made. Our guests will be able to enjoy … educational sessions by industry leaders and master blenders … with live music, lots of food, and entertainment, and of course, all of the world renowned amenities the resort is known for.”

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

While the “Paradise” in question is the luxurious Casa de Campo Resort and Villas, Cigars in Paradise isn’t limiting its rums and cigars to the Dominican-only brands, and there’s a good reason: today many cigars are not “puros” or cigars made purely from tobacco from a single country. While brands like Davidoff of Geneva operate their factories in the Dominican Republic, many of their cigar blends include tobaccos sourced from other countries, like the award-winning Davidoff Nicaragua line. Others like Rocky Patel operate factories in multiple countries and source tobaccos from many other countries to achieve their cigar profiles.

More importantly, though, it’ll just make for a better experience to have the variety. Nicaraguan rums may complement Dominican cigars, and Brugal may pair perfectly with a cigar made in Honduras with an Ecuadoran wrapper leaf, a Mexican binder, and fillers from three other countries. The complete list of cigar brands at the moment includes “Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, Montecristo, Vega Fina, La Aurora, La Flor Dominicana, Rocky Patel, Oliva, La Galera, Drew Estate, Quesada, Plasencia, AJ Fernandez, Assylum, Tatuaje, Espinosa, Boveda,” and more to come.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Festivals like this are one of the best ways to learn about cigars (and try a bunch of new ones), but while a number of cigar-centric festivals are out there, but for those who might need a break between pairings, Casa de Campo offers much more. The schedule will leave time for other indulgences on the island and property, including spa and wellness treatments at The Spa Casa de Campo, golfing at one of three courses crafted by the legendary Pete Dye, which includes the top-ranked Teeth of the Dog. Shooting, horseback riding, tennis, polo, pickleball and more activities are also available at the Equestrian and Polo Center, the Outdoor Shooting Center, and Casa de Campo’s Racquet Center.

Tickets and packages for Cigars in Paradise festival can be purchased online here, and recommended airports include the nearby La Romana International Airport (LRM). Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ) are just a short drive away.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.