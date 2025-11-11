This Luxury Lodge Gets You Access To Jackson Hole’s Finest Private Sporting Club

Golfing, fly-fishing, fine dining, horse stables, and a possible run-in with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan await at the exclusive Sylvan Lodge.

(Sylvan Lodge)

There’s a reason why Ansel Adams photographed the Snake River in Wyoming. It’s one of the most jaw-dropping landscapes in America. But in the peak Winter and Summer seasons, crowds in this mythic region can make it harder to find the tranquility to fully appreciate it. Now you can experience Jackson Hole like the jet set with access to its finest private sporting club.

(Stinson Carter)

The new Sylvan Lodge offers discerning travelers the opportunity to experience Wyoming’s Snake River Sporting Club—an all-season adventure hub, world-class golf course, and exclusive residential community situated on 1,000 acres fronting the Snake River. The lodge offers a rare access to club amenities and restaurants, golfing, horse stables, outdoor guides, and a slice of paradise away from the crowds. But it’s still close enough to downtown Jackson and the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for easy jaunts and ski days.

A Sporting Place

(Sylvan Lodge)

Turn off the main road out of Jackson, cross a bridge, go through the guarded gate and follow the entrance road through a river valley that opens up into a majestic spread—stables, stately homes, and the namesake Columbia River tributary quite literally snaking through the plain into a mountainous backdrop. It’s a Shangri-La kind of hidden paradise that, until this year, was only open to club members and residents. With the opening of the Sylvan Lodge, the sporting club can now be experienced by hotel guests.

The nearly 20-year-old Snake River Sporting Club is home to a course that Golf Digest consistently ranks as the No. 2 course in Wyoming. In Winter, the course becomes a perfect vantage point for wildlife scoping against a snowy backdrop. But there’s more to do than golf at the Sporting Club. This Winter, lodge guests will have access to cross-country skiing, sleigh rides, snowshoe tours, and ice skating without leaving the property. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is a 40-minute drive, and the lodge can also arrange private Heli Skiing excursions.

A Visit To The Lodge

(Sylvan Lodge)

I had the opportunity to visit the lodge as one of its first guests this year. Stepping out of the Jackson airport on a crisp, clear day, we were met by a young man in a black Suburban who drove us to the lodge. The hotel was newly minted when we checked in, and our accommodation was a large luxury condo with a well-stocked full kitchen (with Wyoming Whiskey in the bar), a living and dining room with a fireplace, and a private deck overlooking the Hoback Canyon Mountains. I knew the moment I rolled in my suitcase that it would be very hard to leave.

I was at the lodge for less than an hour before encountering Taylor Sheridan in the lobby. If you’re ever in doubt about whether you’ve found a suitable backdrop for a Yellowstone-esque fantasy, running into Sheridan is a good sign that you’ve come to the right place.

That evening we dined at the River Room restaurant, open to club and hotel guests and overlooking the golf course, the infinity pool, and the waters that I’d be wading through with my fly rod the next day. Exploring the clubhouse, the pro shop, and tucking into a ribeye in the restaurant made me feel like I was more than just a tourist here. To be able to drop in, rent a suite at the lodge, and experience this club makes you feel like an honorary member.

Wet Wading And Trail Riding

The next day, one of the club’s fishing guides used the golf cart path to take me via ATV to the banks of the river. It took all of five minutes to get to excellent private waters. Fly fishing on the Snake River, I went wet wading with a trusty Orvis Helios rod. Alone with the excellent guide, we moved quickly through each fishing hole and managed a healthy haul of rainbows. Later that afternoon, I walked to the stables for a trail ride that ended with wine and cheese under a tent in a field.

(Sylvan Lodge)

Not being a golfer, I had to rely on the accounts of the golf writers who were on the trip with me, who said it was challenging but very fun. In lieu of a round of golf I went to the newly opened spa. The staff had all come over from another high-end spa that had recently shuttered, so there were no growing pains, but a fully operational world-class spa on day one. A lot of times a hotel spa will feel more like a cash grab for bridal parties than a place for serious treatments. The Sylvan Lodge Spa is on a level that would thrive anywhere, without a captive audience—it was that good.

The second-floor bar of the Sylvan Lodge—decked out with vintage fly-fishing gear—was a nightly necessity. Our bartender, Alejandro, kept the wine and espresso martinis flowing and the vibe convivial. There weren’t a ton of other guests in this soft-opening phase, but we got to know many of them around the bar.

(Sylvan Lodge)

On an excursion in downtown Jackson, we had beers at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, a trip on the gondola at Snow King Mountain Resort, cocktails at Teton Tiger, and a fine dinner at The Bistro. If you want to get out and scope some big game and other wildlife, we did a lengthy tour with Ecotour Adventures. I was the first to spot a gray wolf that we ended up following through our binoculars for over an hour.

On our final night at the Sylvan Lodge, we had an excellent private dinner at the penthouse prepared by chef Eric Gruber, whose food we’d been enjoying at the other restaurants on property. After dinner, the penthouse’s spiral steps led us to the rooftop for a nightcap and s’mores. The rooftop deck is perfect for stargazing with a glass of wine (or several) and there are also multiple hot tubs to enjoy on cold nights.

Final Thoughts

The Sylvan Lodge takes the luxury trend in Jackson to another level, and with that comes complex feelings. On the one hand, Jackson is now as chic as Aspen, which makes it hard for locals to afford. On the other hand, the people who work at the Sporting Club and the Sylvan Lodge, from the young driver to the bartender, to the estheticians, to the fly fishing guides, to the spunky cowgirl leading the trail rides—they’re all very happy to be working there and for the opportunity to make a living doing what they love in such a beautiful place. The paradox of luxury in the Great West is that it keeps places like this pristine for a smaller circle of people. Then again, it keeps them pristine for the future.

(Sylvan Lodge)

If you want an Ansel Adams backdrop without a billboard or neon sign in sight, you will find that and a lot more at the Sylvan Lodge. For a winter or summer escape, rooms begin at $480, and suites range from $560 (1 bedroom) to $,1700 (4 bedroom). All are bookable here.