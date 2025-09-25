A Stay At This Nashville Hotel Comes With A Ferrari Or Lamborghini Supercar

The Joseph’s Luxury Auto Escape package will turbocharge your Nashville getaway.

(Daniel Miegs/The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville)

Extensive spa services, rooftop bars and Michelin-star dining are all signs of a stellar hotel, but The Joseph in Nashville is offering a truly next-level amenity that’s sure to turbocharge your stay: 200 miles of road-tripping in an Italian supercar.

Ferrari

The Marriott-owned hotel’s new Luxury Auto Escape package puts its guests behind the wheel of either the Ferrari 488 or Lamborghini Huracan EVO for a two-night stay. As gearheads know, those are some serious rides with sub-three-second 60 mph times and 200 mph-plus top speeds. The Prancing Horse was deemed “Supercar of the Year” by Top Gear in 2015 and Motor Trend‘s “Best Driver’s Car” in 2017, thanks to a phenomenal twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 that puts down 661 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Raging Bull, powered by a 5.2-liter V10, also won Motor Trend‘s “Best Driver’s Car” title in 2020.

Lamborghini

The Joseph’s package practically ensures its guests will get the most out of the vehicles by including a curated driving itinerary. The route visits the storied Natchez Trace Parkway, a national park site that follows a historic route trekked by early settlers, Victorian downtown Nashville, and the peaceful rural community of Leiper’s Fork. Also included is a Taste of Italy starring Burrata cheese, Sicilian tapenade and focaccia bread that greets travelers upon arrival, breakfast for two, and nightly valet parking.

The Joseph’s Luxury Auto Escape is one of several packages offered by Marriott as a part of its Iconic Drives series, which also includes luxury automobile loans at The Ritz-Carlton locations in Maui, Amelia Island and Portland, as well as the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix. The choice in vehicle varies from a Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette to a Range Rover Sport, depending on location.

For The Joseph’s Nashville Luxury Auto Escape, tap here to learn more or book—prices start at around $1,500 per night.