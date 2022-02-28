Jared Leto Goes Full Vampire In Final ‘Morbius’ Trailer

It’s the last look at Marvel’s “Spider-Man” anti-hero spin-off before it hits theaters on April 1.

(SONY)

Sony has dropped the final trailer for Morbius, giving fans a last look at Jared Leto‘s Dr. Michael Morbius before he becomes the latest entrant to Sony’s Spider-Man universe as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third and final Morbius trailer is the best look yet as Leto’s character as he transforms into an impressively fanged, superhuman vampire. Following Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Michael Morbius is the next Spider-Man anti-hero to get his own standalone film, and depending on how well the much-delayed Morbius performs at the box office, perhaps an entire spin-off franchise.

Morbius, which co-stars Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson, is directed by Daniel Espinosa and hits theaters on April 1. It was originally set to debut in July 2020 but got pushed back several times due to the pandemic. Here’s the official plot synopsis from Sony:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Marvel fans will have to wait and see, but in the meantime you can watch the final Morbius trailer above.