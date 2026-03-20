‘Baywatch’ Star Livvy Dunne Shares First Photo in Iconic Red Swimsuit

“I’m not a lifeguard but I play one on TV.”

(Gilles Bensimon)

Maxim cover star Livvy Dunne is hitting the beach in a signature red swimsuit on the set of Fox’s Baywatch TV series reboot.

The former national championship-winning LSU gymnast and social media superstar—who recently joined Tom Brady’s No Bull fitness brand as an investor and partner—shared an eye-catching Instagram slideshow from the show’s Venice Beach set with the equally cheeky caption, “I’m not a lifeguard, but i play one on tv @baywatchtv #baywatch.”

(Maxim/Gilles Bensimon)

Dunne was cast as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard” named Grace, who will be a recurring character on the show and marks Dunne’s first acting role. “Time to get to work!!” she wrote on social media after news of her part on the show broke. Her casting followed that of fellow recent Maxim cover star Brooks Nader, who will play lifeguard Selene alongside Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon.

Since graduating from LSU as the highest-earning female athlete in college sports, Dunne has transitioned into modeling, brand partnerships, and further social media domination, appearing in Maxim, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and high-profile ads for Fanatics, Vuori, BodyArmor, Motorola, and more.