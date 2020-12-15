Bella Thorne Criticized For Saying She Was 'First' on OnlyFans, Drops Racy 'SFB' Video

Getty

Bella Thorne is making waves again with comments about her popular OnlyFans account.

The 23-year-old actress, singer and social media star is causing controversy by claiming she was the “first” to join the infamous subscription service app known for nudity and sexual content.

“Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool,” Thorne wrote on Instagram Stories, reports Page Six.

Thorne added in a series of posts, “Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y’all were scared. This keeps happening to me hahahah.”

When the flame-haired beauty joined OnlyFans in August, she broke a record by earning $1 million dollars on her first day on the platform. More recently, she dropped a NSFW single called "SFB":

Page Six reports that in addition to catching flak for her IG Stories comments, Thorne was previously slammed by sex workers on OnlyFans who claimed she was misleading her horde of followers.

She was criticized shortly after when sex workers on the app accused Thorne of scamming her customers by offering a $200 nude picture for purchase, in which she was actually clothed. Her big payday also caused OnlyFans to cap fan tips at $100 and pay-per-view post charges at $50.

The former Disney Channel star apologized on Twitter, saying, “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew…behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.”

Prior to Thorne joining the site, celebs including Cardi B and “The Real Housewives of New York” star Sonja Morgan were on the platform.