September 24, 2021

Billie Eilish Says She Lost 100,000 Followers Because 'People Are Scared of Big Boobs'

The "Happier Than Ever" artist described fans' unfair critiques of form-fitting fashion as "dehumanizing."
Billie Eilish has strayed from her signature baggy streetwear staples in favor of more form-fitting outfits, and some of her 92 million followers are displeased. 

The 19-year-old Happier Than Ever artist talked about fans' negative response to the style switch-up in the interview of her new Elle October cover story.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment" the chart-topping singer said of fans who prefer her old, figure-concealing garb. "But it’s very dehumanizing.”

Specifically, the New York Post points to Eilish's posting of a plunging Miaou tomato-print corset and lace bra as a source of unfair criticism. 

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs,” she told Elle of the mixed reaction to the photos. “People are scared of big boobs.”

Among Eilish's most seen looks include her glamorous Met Gala gown and the lingerie bodysuit she donned for British Vogue, both of which inspired comparisons to Marilyn Monroe. 

But because of Eilish's massive popularity, even the most mundane wardrobe choices can be misinterpreted as fashion statements. 

“The other day, I decided to wear a tank top,” she told Elle. “It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy fuck, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

Elle's feature also included an interview with Madonna, a veteran pop star who's been in the public eye for nearly four decades. The 63-year-old "Material Girl" singer pointed to double standards for women within the music industry. 

“Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this,” Madonna said. 

Eilish also commented on her change from green to blonde hair. 

“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me,” she said of the rationale behind her new do. 

“I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me. I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing.” 

