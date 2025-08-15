Blackpink’s Lisa Debuts Cinematic ‘Dream’ Music Video From Her ‘Alter Ego’ Album

“The White Lotus” Season 3 actress shared a moody clip co-starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

(Lisa/YouTube)

South Korean pop supergroup Blackpink are performing at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this weekend—and band member Lisa (aka Lalisa Manobal) is building on that considerable buzz by dropping a cinematic new music video for “Dream” off her solo album, Alter Ego.

The moody clip co-stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, and in it, the two navigate love and loss and their troubled romantic past. Lisa, who famously made her acting debut as Mook on Season 3 of The White Lotus, previously described launching her solo career, per Uproxx:

“At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun. When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!’”

Check out Lisa’s “Dream” video below, along with some recent Instagram posts Lisa has shared with her 106 million followers while on tour. It’s just the latest solo video from a Blackpink member, following Rosé’s Las Vegas Strip-set video for “Messy” off the F1 movie soundtrack.