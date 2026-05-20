Dua Lipa Flaunts Bikini Body In Metallic Swimsuit Pics From South Of France

The “Houdini” singer dons a tiny two-piece swimsuit in a red-hot photo drop.

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa is giving her followers a look at her “princess diaries,” and one of the entries is particularly eye-catching. The “Houdini” singer uploaded a carousel of photos captured from her time in the south of France, featuring high-fashion shopping excursions, room service feasts, and scenic outlooks. Among the many included selfies was one featuring her lounging in a headline-worthy metallic bikini.

Lipa was in-country for the Cannes Film Festival, where she stepped out in a deep purple Ferragamo top and skirt from the haute brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection—see it in another Lipa photodump above. The appearance was tied to her partnership with Nespresso as the new face of the coffee machine company’s new Vertuo campaign.

While she’s happy to work with Nespresso and Apple, she’s currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Samsung. Several sources have reported that Lipa is suing Sourth Korean electronics giant in US federal court for using a photograph of her without her consent on cardboard packaging for Samsung television sets sold across the United States. The filing states that Lipa never entered into any agreement with Samsung to allow use of her likeness, yet the TV boxes created the impression of an endorsement deal that never existed. The photo in question was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024, and Lipa owns the copyright to the image. Her legal team alleges copyright infringement, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark violations. She is seeking at least $15 million in damages.

Lipa’s lawyers say they spent more than a year repeatedly demanding that Samsung stop using the packaging, with no success. The lawsuit argues that revenue Samsung earned from TV sales featuring her image was tied to the false message that she had endorsed their products. Samsung, for its part, says the image was originally provided by a third-party content partner for its free streaming service Samsung TV Plus, and that it only used the image after receiving assurances that permission had been secured.

In a statement to USA Today, a Samsung spokesperson said the company denies any intentional misuse and said the image was provided through a third-party content partner for Samsung TV Plus, its free streaming service.

“Ms. Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that is available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus,” the spokesperson said. “The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse.