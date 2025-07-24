Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Her Brand’s ‘Most Daring Swimsuit To Date’ In New Photos

EmRata’s plunging one-piece inspired former Maxim model Cindy Kimberly to proclaim that the superstar influencer “invented being hot on Instagram.”

(ULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski has done it again. The supermodel, bestselling author of My Body, mega influencer and entrepreneur showed off what her Inamorata Woman swimwear brand described as one of its most revealing pieces yet in a recent Instagram post.

While EmRata only captioned the post “adriaticcc”—presumably because she’s vacationing somewhere on the Adriatic coast—the brand’s description of the 1980s-inspired Encinitas swimsuit calls the plunging one-piece, “Our most daring suit to date,” with a halter top and an almost non-existent back.

While commenters heaped on the praise, it was former Maxim cover model Cindy Kimberly who offered the highest compliment: “Invented being hot on Instagram.” This isn’t the first time that EmRata has modeled Encinitas for her millions of followers—a white lace version was previously the subject of Inamorata Woamn’s collab with NYC-based clothing label Mirror Palais. That “most daring suit” claim is up for debate, as this white crocheted bikini dubbed “Lorelei” featuring a cheeky bottom and a low-rise front leaves even less to the imagination.

The thirsty pics come just as EmRata, who previously had roles in Gone Girl and Entourage, returned to acting in Netflix’s new romantic comedy series,Too Much, created by her friend Lena Dunham of HBO’s Girls fame. Ratajkowski plays Wendy, an influencer who dates series star Megan Stalter’s ex, and noted that Dunham created the role just for her. “She said, ‘I wrote this character with you in mind,'” Ratajkowski said of Dunham, per CBS News. “When you’ve been friends with somebody for ten years, you’ve been through a lot together.”