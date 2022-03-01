‘Euphoria’ Is Now HBO’s Second-Most Watched Series After ‘Game of Thrones’

The Zendaya-led HBO hit is also the most-tweeted about show of the decade so far.

(Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Watch out, Westeros–Euphoria High School is hot on your heels.

Euphoria, the meme-spawning HBO series about fast-living high schoolers, is officially the network’s most-watched show behind only Game of Thrones.

The buzzy series starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney is now averaging 16.3 million viewers, besting every other HBO series in the past 18 years with the exception of Game of Thrones. To date, the Season 2 premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S.

Variety reports that Euphoria was also once again the top title on HBO Max in the U.S. for the seventh week in a row, as well as the top series in both Latin America and Europe.

The show’s per-episode-viewership average was up nearly 100% from Season 1 after airing just the first four episodes of Season 2. Euphoria is also now the most-tweeted about show of the decade (so far) in the U.S. with 34 million tweets.

Written, created, directed and executive produced by showrunner Sam Levinson, Euphoria Season 2–which aired its dramatic finale on Sunday– centers on “the intertwining lives of high schoolers in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.”

The series also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.