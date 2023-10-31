Hailey Bieber Wins Halloween With Carmen Electra ‘Scary Movie’ Lingerie Costume

Happy Hail-oween.

Oct 31, 2023
Hailey Bieber revisited the horror movie-parodying 2000 classic Scary Movie for Halloween—more specifically the spooky comedy’s opening scene, which features a lingerie-clad Carmen Electra being chased through a conveniently timed sprinkler system cycle.

The first photo of the Instagram carousel errs more on the sexy than spooky side, as the Victoria’s Secret ambassador poses in a white lace bra and panties that are nearly identical to the garments worn by Electra on-screen.

The New York Post notes that former Maxim cover model’s VS shimmer demi bra is still available for $27, but the eyelet lace Brazilian panty is no longer available in the white shade.

A bloodier shot showing Bieber shrieking next to the Scary Movie’s Scream-channeling hooded figure references Electra’s character’s accidental breast implant removal, while a third image features Bieber in a prim white cardigan and clutching a retro cordless telephone.

Instagram followers sounded off with praise in the replies. Paris Hilton commented with her signature phrase, “That’s hot🔥,” while the official Victoria’s Secret account wrote “We’re obsessed 💕💕.” A third declared, “I’m sorry everyone she WON Halloween this year.”

A bit early to make that call, but Bieber is definitely a contender for 2023’s best Halloween costume.

