Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Fit Body With Instagram Bikini Photo

Halle Berry is looking ultra-fit at 54 in a new bikini-clad Instagram post.

The John Wick 3 star donned a tiny, multi-colored two-piece as she lounged in the sand on an unspecified overcast beach.

“If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!” Berry captioned the post.

Numerous blue-checkmarked accounts and celebrities like Jamie Foxx lit up her comments section with "fire" emojis, while fellow actress Juliane Moore adoringly wrote, "Stop it. You're killing me."

With over 173,000 likes, the image is Berry's most liked since mid-May, when she dropped a leggy snapshot of a kiss with her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt.

Berry's killer physique is the result of an ongoing fitness journey. As the New York Post notes, Berry revealed that she'd acquired "ripped abs" for the first time in her life at age 54 in 2019.

“This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar,” she told her followers at the time. “What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

“The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”

Damn straight.