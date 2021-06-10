Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Fit Body With Instagram Bikini Photo

“If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!”
Author:
Publish date:
halle-berry-53-GettyImages-1142474721

Halle Berry is looking ultra-fit at 54 in a new bikini-clad Instagram post. 

The John Wick 3 star donned a tiny, multi-colored two-piece as she lounged in the sand on an unspecified overcast beach. 

“If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!” Berry captioned the post. 

Numerous blue-checkmarked accounts and celebrities like Jamie Foxx lit up her comments section with "fire" emojis, while fellow actress Juliane Moore adoringly wrote, "Stop it. You're killing me."

With over 173,000 likes, the image is Berry's most liked since mid-May, when she dropped a leggy snapshot of a kiss with her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. 

Berry's killer physique is the result of an ongoing fitness journey. As the New York Post notes, Berry revealed that she'd acquired "ripped abs" for the first time in her life at age 54 in 2019. 

“This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar,” she told her followers at the time. “What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

“The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”

Damn straight. 

No image description

stranger-things-netflix-new-s3-1200-630
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Adds New Cast Members, Podcast, and Tabletop Game

mayweather-v-paul-GettyImages-1233311927
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Fight Made $50 Million in PPV Buys

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

Irina Shayk Kanye Split West Promo
Entertainment

Kanye West Reportedly Dating Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Split

bitcoin-symbol-GettyImages-493533569-1
News

Here’s What Happens To Your Crypto After You Die

ZOD3931018_SU21_Web_03
Style

Zodiac Goes Green With Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic Neon Watch

Halle Berry Promo
Entertainment

Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Fit Body With Instagram Bikini Photo

richard branson jeff bezos split promo
News

Billionaire Richard Branson Planning Space Trip That Could Beat Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Emily Ratajkowski Promo
News

Emily Ratajkowski Faces Fierce Online Backlash For How She Holds Baby in Viral Photo