Jennie Named Global Ambassador For Ray-Ban & Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

The Blackpink star bridges heritage style and wearable tech in the first unified campaign for EssilorLuxottica’s biggest eyewear brands.

(Ray-Ban)

EssilorLuxottica has named pop superstar Jennie as the new global ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta, marking the first time the brand has unified its classic and smart eyewear categories under a single creative campaign.

The partnership features the Blackpink member, born Jennie Kim, in a series of visuals that bridge the gap between heritage design and wearable technology. Known for her influence in music and fashion, the artist’s “Jennie Ruby Jane” stage name is referenced through deep red tones in the traditional Ray-Ban photography, while the Meta campaign utilizes soft blue hues to highlight integrated technical features.

(Ray-Ban)

“I’m really happy to be partnering with Ray-Ban – it felt natural from the beginning,” Jennie said in a statement shared by the eyewear giant. “To me, confidence isn’t loud; it comes from feeling comfortable with yourself and expressing who you are in a quiet way. Ray-Ban has that same energy: simple, expressive and easy to live in. I love pieces that stay with you every day and become part of your mood, and this collaboration fits perfectly into that.”

(Ray-Ban)

The appointment follows a history of high-profile collaborations for EssilorLuxottica’s connected eyewear. Previous iterations of smart glasses have seen support from celebrities such as Formula One driver Lando Norris and skateboarder P-Rod, who showcased the original Ray-Ban Stories. Meanwhile, fellow shades brand Oakley has long utilized athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Damian Lillard to debut connected sports performance frames, along with a partnership with rapper Travis Scott.

The new campaign aims to position the Ray-Ban Meta collection as a lifestyle essential rather than just another gadget. By tapping into Jennie’s “unfiltered confidence” and formidable social media influence, the brand aims to normalize smart eyewear that allows users to livestream and take calls hands-free while maintaining a classic aesthetic.

The new collection, which includes the classic Wayfarer and Headliner silhouettes, is now available globally. Check out a selection of the campaign’s first images and video above.