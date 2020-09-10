Joe Rogan Vs. Howard Stern: Who Ya Got?

The King of Podcasting takes on "The King of All Media" in an epic showdown.

Howard Stern was considered "The King of All Media" for many years, dominating morning radio and spawning countless imitators before jumping to Sirius, where he continues to be a huge draw—albeit with a fraction of the listeners he had during his free radio reign.

But Stern, co-host Robin Quivers and his "Wack Pack" of colorful regulars have in recent years been usurped by Joe Rogan, who could be considered "The King of All Podcasts."

Rogan—in case you didn't know—is a stand-up comic, UFC commentator and former Fear Factor host who recently signed a blockbuster $100 million deal with Spotify and unveiled his futuristic new podcast studio outside Austin, Texas.

Rogan reportedly has a massive audience that dwarfs Stern's, thanks to his unique mix of freewheeling interviews with the likes of Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders and stony, long-form chats with everyone from fellow comedians to neuroscientists that span UFOs, fitness, MMA, cancel culture, the benefits of elk meat, and other favored topics that have made his platform bigger than any other podcast or late-night TV show.

Both Rogan and Stern boast millions of devoted followers (and share plenty of crossover fans) but who is the GOAT when it comes to their respective shows?

