Joe Rogan Unveils First Look at Futuristic Texas Podcast Studio

The new studio's conical design has been compared to a classic Tool album cover.

Getty Images

Construction of Joe Rogan's Texas podcast studio is well underway, at least by the looks of an Instagram photo shared by The Joe Rogan Experience host, UFC color commentator and stand-up comedian.

Rogan, who recently announced that he's moving relocating from Los Angeles to the largest state in the lower 48 while interviewing Spartan and Death Race founder Joe De Sena, didn't provide any significant details to accompany an image captioned, "Texas JRE studio set up has begun!"

Brobible notes that at least one Twitter user has compared the space's conical walls and ceiling to the artwork featured on the Fibonacci sequence-inspired cover of Tool's 2001 album Lateralus.

On Instagram, the post received approving responses from past podcast guests, including former UFC fighter and current commentator Michael Bisping, and comedians Bill Burr, Andrew Schulz, Annie Lederman and Theo Von, among others.

The same post predictably proved to be more contentious on Twitter, with commenters making wild speculations on the possible reasons behind Rogan's move. Lower property taxes and a different political climate proved to be popular guesses.

Rogan, who recently signed an exclusive $100 million podcasting deal with streaming platform Spotify, himself cited "more freedom" and L.A.'s overpopulation as two major motivations in his interview with De Sena.

"I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it's easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom. Also, I think that...where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think most of the time that's not a problem," he said.

"But I think it's exposing the fact that it's a real issue when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue."

Online news outlet Austonia reports that Rogan purchased a high-end home in Austin, but that location has yet to be publicly confirmed.