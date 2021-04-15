John Cena Seeks Revenge On Vin Diesel In High-Octane 'F9' Trailer

"You always say never turn your back on family, but you turned your back on me."

The only way they resemble is in having the same stank face but Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto has a family problem in F9, and it's in the form of his brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

Universal Pictures

Who says the Fast & Furious franchise is just about cars? As Tyrese Gibson's Roman points out in this breakneck trailer, the ensemble has "taken out planes, trains, tanks -- I'm not even gonna think about the submarine," but in the end, Diesel's Toretto always growls about "family."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Which Cena's character gives lie to here, telling Toretto, "You always say never turn your back on family, but you turned your back on me."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The synopsis for F9, which thanks to the coronavirus pandemic has had a long and winding road to its upcoming 2021 premiere, tells a little more:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).



F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Fast & Furious movies have never tried to be much more than epic, live-action cartoons, and fans never complained because -- as the trailer alone ably shows -- the stunts are always breathtaking.

However, there is a moment in this preview that hints they're just straight-up going into space this time, which for any other franchise might be a shark-jump moment. It seems doubtful that will happen here, though; these movies are just too damn fun.

In addition to Diesel, Cena, and Gibson, F9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Justin Lin is the director in charge of destroying all those cars, a job he obviously loves.

Put on your seatbelts. F9 premieres June 25, 2021.