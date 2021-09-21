September 21, 2021

Kanye West Buys $57.3 Million Malibu Bachelor Pad Amid Kim Kardashian Split

The "Donda" rapper snapped up the ultra-luxury property shortly after scoring his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
kanye west

Kanye West celebrated the chart-topping performance of his 10th studio album Donda by copping a concrete-constructed Malibu mansion for $57.3 million---and that's actually a pretty good deal. 

Luxury Real Estate site Dirt first broke the news, reporting that the 5,700 square-foot beachside property was initially offered for $75 million before West made an off-the-market deal. The home was last owned by ex-Wall Street financier Richard Sachs. 

Zillow Gone Wild Celebs posted a gallery of the residence on Instagram, to which commenters responded with critiques of its sparse design. 

"He loves the abandoned clinic look," one wrote. Another chimed in, "He really likes that stark, living in a parking lot aesthetic."

The superstar rapper and Yeezy proprietor would likely tell them they don't know what they're talking about. Architectural Digest reports that the home was designed by Tadao Ando, the renowned Japanese architect behind the He Art Museum in China, the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, and the Asian Museum of Modern Art in Taiwan. 

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom spans 3,665 square feet across three floors. No interior images were available, but Dirt adds that the build required 1,200 tons of poured concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 60-foot-deep pylons to create a solid foundation on the sandy lot. 

The latest real estate addition to West's portfolio was acquired during his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shared an L.A. compound. The New York Post reports she'll get that property after the split. 

Meanwhile, West's 26-track EP Donda debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this month. The "Hurricane" rapper is now one of only seven artists with at least 10 No. 1 albums in the chart's 65-year-history, putting him in the company of The Beatles, Jay-Z, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley and Barbara Streisand.  

Kanye West Buys $57.3 Million Malibu Bachelor Pad Amid Kim Kardashian Split

