Keanu Reeves Gifted Custom Rolexes to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Stunt Team

Reeves once again proved why he’s one of the best-loved actors in Hollywood.

(Left: Lionsgate, Right: Rolex)

Keanu Reeves gave his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt crew an iconic luxury watch sendoff while celebrating the end of production at a Paris restaurant.

Though he plays an icy-veined assassin in the neo-noir hitman series, Reeves showed a warm, generous side in gifting stuntmen Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang four custom Rolex Submariners while dining at Paris’ Bistrot Paul Bert.

Photos posted on social media show personalized casebacks. Marinas’ reads, “The John Wick Five – Jeremy – Thank You – Keanu,” as well as the insciprtion “JW4 2021” to mark the occasion.

“Best wrap gift ever,” said on Instagram, while Concepcion wrote, “Got that new new. thank you bro.”

According to Robb Report, these are 2020 Subarminers featuring an Oystersteel case and bracelet, black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel and color-matched dial, and Rolex’s cyclops magnifying lens. The Swiss watchmaker’s self-winding caliber 3235 movement, which is made of magnetic interference-blocking nickel-phosphorous, has a power reserve of 70 hours.

The outlet notes that Reeves’ choice in Rolex is a particularly impressive, as supply chain shortages have made new and pre-owned models difficult to acquire at even twice the MSRP on the aftermarket. Though it’s perfectly conceivable that Rolex would make special accommodations for the lead of a franchise that’s grossed over $573 million globally at the box office.