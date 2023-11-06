Meet Italian Model Vittoria Ceretti—Leonardo DiCaprio’s Latest Girlfriend

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star is reportedly dating the 25-year-old stunner.

(Left: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Right: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It appears that Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for dating top models in their prime hasn’t weakened as he approaches 50.



The Killers of the Flower Moon leading man is rumored to be dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. In addition to posing for designers including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Gucci, the Maxim Hot 100 stunner appeared on a 2017 cover of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid and boasts 1.6 million Instagram followers, as Elle points out.

Tabloids have received numerous reports from “insider sources” on the couple’s progress since they reportedly met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon in May.

The latest, from Us Weekly, is that the 48-year-old Oscar winner is “completely smitten” with the 25-year-old model. “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source told the outlet.

More Maxim Videos

Uncertain sources aside, the two have definitely had many intimate moments together. In August they were spotted getting iced coffee and ice cream together in Santa Barbara and kissing at a nightclub in Ibiza.

Ceretti also squeezed in time to see Dicaprio and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken in Milan during her busy Fashion Week schedule—the three were seen in photos leaving the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum. Most recently, the couple was photographed getting cozy at a Los Angeles Halloween party.

We’ll know it’s serious when DiCaprio makes his debut on Ceretti’s Instagram feed: