Margaret Qualley Stuns In Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

The model and actress reflects on her meteoric rise while baring all for a bold new cover shoot.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley may be married to superstar music producer Jack Antonoff, but she’s stealing hearts worldwide on the cover of Vanity Fair. Released just before Valentine’s Day, the striking photo features the Substance star nearly nude, with only an “I Love New York” towel providing coverage.

Additional photos, captured by photographer Daniel Jackson, show Qualley in a variety of equally eye-catching ensembles, including a sequin dress and a plunging lace top paired with a fishnet skirt. The revealing looks were fittingly accompanied by a few words on her relationship with Antonoff, a topic she’s seldom spoken about publicly since the pair were first linked in August 2021.

“I’ve always been very love-oriented. I’ve always been looking for my person, and I met Jack.” When asked if she plans to have children, she responded, “Yeah, for sure.”

“I love my husband, my family,” she later added before providing a short list of additional insights into her personal life via a written message to Vanity Fair. “I love dancing and horses. I love the moon. Happy crying is the best. I love listening to Tara Brach and books on tape. And anything Jack writes. Female friendships are so holy, shout out Talia Ryder. My sister was my first soulmate. I wanna die on a farm. I need to learn how to drive stick, my brother tried to teach me but I was 12 and it didn’t land. Smokey, dog, god. I love you world, thank you for having me.”

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, trained as a competitive ballerina before she followed in her parents’ footsteps, first as a cover model staple of fashion mags like Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. Her transition to acting was marked first by her casting as a regular on HBO’s supernatural post-apocalypse drama The Leftovers, then by a particularly memorable breakout film role as a Manson family member in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her performance in the Netflix’s bleak miniseries Maid was nothing short of masterful, particularly in scenes opposite her mother, who played her particularly hopeless single parent on the show. But Qualley’s acting career-defining turn came in 2024’s body horror flick The Substance, in which she played a younger, “perfect” version of Demi Moore’s fading fitness star. Qualley reportedly spent months lifting weights and training in aerobics to achieve the level of fitness required for the part.

“The Substance was really intense,” she told Vanity Fair, adding that loved the script and felt connected to the material. “I feel hot for like three days a month,” she said, candidly referencing her fertile window. Head to Vanity Fair‘s website to read the full cover story.