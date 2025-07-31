Margaret Qualley & Talia Ryder Have A Babydoll Nightgown Dance Party In ‘Oddwadd’ Music Video

Qualley dropped two songs under the moniker Lace Manhattan for Ethan Coen’s upcoming dark comedy “Honey Don’t!”

(YouTube/Lace Manhattan)

Margaret Qualley is already one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses with roles inThe Substance, Poor Things, Happy Gilmore 2 and writer/director Ethan Coen’s upcoming dark comedy Honey Don’t! And now Qualley has unveiled a cheeky pop star persona, dropping two videos for the Honey Don’t! soundtrack under the alias Lace Manhattan.

(YouTube/Lace Manhattan)

Both the Charli XCX-style hyperpop of “Oddwadd” and the more melancholy, Lana Del Rey-inspired “In The Sun She Lies” were produced by Qualley’s husband, 11-time Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, and co-written by Coen.

The “Oddwadd” clip is a black-and-white romp co-starring and directed by Talia Ryder (under the crank call-ready pseudonym of Dixie Normus) and featuring Qualley and Ryder dancing with abandon in babydoll nightgowns. Meanwhile, “In The Sun She Lies” was aptly described by W as “a sun-drenched, melancholic counterpart to the chaos of ‘Oddwadd.'”

The Lace Manhattan/Dixie Normus project was born on the set of Honey Don’t!—the second installment in Coen’s lesbian B-movie trilogy following Drive-Away Dolls. The film, which premiered at Cannes, stars Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, a small-town PI investigating a string of deaths linked to a strange church, with Ryder playing her niece, and Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and Beanie Feldstein rounding out the ensemble cast.

Coen, Antonoff, Ryder, and Qualley all collaborated on the arty spinoff project, extending the playful vibe of Honey, Don’t!, which hits theaters August 22. Watch the “Oddwadd” and “In the Sun She Lies” music videos below.