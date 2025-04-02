Meet Model And Influencer Alexa Collins

Find out why this stunner has over 4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

(Alexa Collins)

Alexa Collins wants to clear the air. Give her name a Google, and amid an array of well-established social media accounts returned by the search query, you’ll see her referred to as an ex-Dallas Cowboys cheerleader by several thirst trap-promoting online articles—among them a very recent headline from none other than Sports Illustrated. Well, we’ve got breaking news for the blonde bombshell’s fans: “This is so funny…I was never a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, nor have I ever done cheerleading in my life,” she tells us. “I’m not sure how this was spread around by news articles, but just so everyone knows, I played basketball for six years. That was my sport.”

(Alexa Collins)

When presented with a theory that the misidentification may have stemmed from an imposter account’s 2024 X post reading, “Flashback [to] when I was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader,” she takes it in stride. “Ha, there’s never a dull moment! It looks like someone else made this account and it went kind of viral. That’s funny.”

(Alexa Collins)

There’s a good reason that the beauty is entirely unperturbed by that NFL cheer-squad rumor or the impersonator with over 150,000 followers who spread it—Collins is absolutely killing it and has been for some time. Born, raised and based in south Florida, she’s the archetype of the modern “influencer,” one who’s been at it since before the internet placed the word in the public’s lexicon.

(Alexa Collins)

“My parents got me into the modeling world at around nine years old, when I was cast in my first job,” she says of her beginnings. “I always thought I was going to go the route of signing with an agency. Victoria’s Secret models were definitely a huge inspiration early on, but I was never tall enough at five-foot-six. So I took things into my own hands and grew my Instagram and other social media accounts on my own. I truly didn’t know social media was going to be such a big thing, but I’m so glad it has become a huge part of my life. Now, I’m able to travel all over the world, meet some amazing people, and live the life I’d always dreamt of as a young girl.

(Alexa Collins)

One could measure her undeniable success by looking at her social media followings, which number 2.8 million on Instagram (@alexacollins) and 1.3 million on TikTok (@alexanicolecollins), plus approximately 15,000 across YouTube and Facebook. For years, she’s been an ambassador for IG-savvy fashion brand Fashion Nova, which she shoots for “at least two to three times per week.” Then there’s Collins’ entrepreneurial side. She’s a co-founder of Impossible Bags, a yet-launched luxury handbag reseller that will cater to customers in search of offerings from high-end labels like Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel—the last two are especially “irresistible” faves of Collins. We’d direct skeptics to consider that Impossible Bags is an offshoot of Impossible Kicks, a Connecticut-based sneaker resale mini-empire with 20 stores that stretch from coast to coast. Orlandoans can look forward to visiting the first Impossible Bags store when it opens on April 5, 2025.

(Alexa Collins)

But Collins’ triumphs and prosperity are perhaps best represented by her garage, which previously contained a McLaren 720S and is currently occupied by two even more opulent rides: a Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe and a Mercedes-AMG G63 that’s been tuned and modified by revered German customizer Brabus. “The Brabus is definitely my favorite because it’s quick, comfortable and makes a statement,” the self-proclaimed “car girl” says before rattling off a few of her dream rides. “I currently have my eyes on the new Lamborghini Revuelto”—the 1,001-horsepower hybrid successor to the Aventador—“that car is BAD!” The rest of her wish list, featuring a Ferrari 488, Rolls-Royce Spectre and a Brabus-modded Range Rover, further demonstrates Collins’ discerning taste in automobiles.

The sky’s clearly the limit for Collins, and she’s more than happy to dish out advice to the aspirational, particularly as it pertains to the short-form video content that’s become so popular and potentially lucrative in recent years. “We all want fast, fun content. I do believe that TikTok and Instagram Reels allow us to post things that we love while entertaining our audience in a short period of time. It can become super powerful if you grow a big audience.” More generally speaking, she says, “Don’t give up! Consistency is key when it comes to creating content and making a name for yourself. And don’t ever be afraid to reach out to me for some advice. I love helping people!”