Odessa A’zion Licks A Young Mick Jagger In De-Aged Rolling Stones Music Video ‘In The Stars’

Hear the first single from the Stones’ 25th album, “Foreign Tongues,” out July 10.

(YouTube/The Rolling Stones)

Not only does Odessa A’zion appear in the music video for the Rolling Stones’ latest single “In The Stars”—she’s licking one of them. Similarly to how the seemingly immortal rockers tapped Sydney Sweeney to promote “Angry” from 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, the Marty Supreme actress spices up the Stones’ latest video.

“Are you kidding me? It’s my dream,” said A’zion, who tastes Jagger at one point during the video. “The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I’m obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”

Even more striking than A’zion is the band’s de-aged appearance, which was accomplished in partnership with Deep Voodoo, the AI company founded by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood were all portrayed by doubles who were then deepfaked into 1970s versions of themselves. The Hollywood Reporter points out that Deep Voodoo created a similar effect in Billy Joel’s music video for the 2024 song “Turn the Lights Back On” and even morphed Kendrick Lamar’s face to resemble O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, and Kobe Bryant for 2022’s “The Heart Part 5” video.

As for the Stones’ song itself, it’s got their signatures all over it: Jagger’s front-and-center vocals with choral harmonies laid over, a straight-ahead blues solo, and a kick-heavy rock beat that strays slightly into funk territory in the chorus.

“In The Stars” was released simultaneously alongside “Rough and Twisted,” both being singles from the Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues. Produced by Andrew Watt, the release features contributions by Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Steve Winwood. Additionally, the album features drum tracks recorded prior to the 2021 passing of original drummer Charlie Watts.

Foreign Tongues drops on July 10—watch the “In the Stars” music video below: