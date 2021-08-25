OnlyFans Suspends Plan To Ban 'Sexually Explicit' Content

In the wake of widespread outrage, OnlyFans won't ban porn after all.

OnlyFans has abandoned plans to prohibit pornography from its platform just days after announcing a much-criticized change in guidelines.

On Twitter, the UK-based company announced that it has "secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community." The policy banning sexually explicit content that was scheduled to take effect on October 1 has been suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Multiple sources had initially cited mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers as the reasons behind the originally planned porn ban.

Speaking to the Financial Times, OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely blamed JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, and the U.K.'s Metro Bank for cutting off payments to content creators, per Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But the public outcry over the decision—as well as the disclosure of the $300 million in transactions that OnlyFans handles monthly across 130 million users—has apparently led to a reversal.

While celebrities like Bella Thorne and Cardi B helped bring OnlyFans into the mainstream by creating relatively tame, financially lucrative accounts, some of the site's first and most popular creators bring in fans and cash with sexually explicit content.

For now, sex workers still have a home on OnlyFans, although some responding to the announcement remain skeptical.

"Will you just be delaying everything? You state it’ll be suspended as in only for now? stop playing games and say it how it is," one user responded.

"TOO LATE IM NOT FUCKING MY FANS ABOUT AND MOVING THEM BACK," another said.