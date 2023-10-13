Paige Spiranac Drops Stunning 2024 Calendar

Celebrate 365 days of the gorgeous golf influencer in 2024.

(Paige Spiranac)

Paige Spiranac wants to give you something to look forward to every month in 2024.

The former Maxim Hot 100 cover star and bombshell golf influencer recently announced the arrival of 2024 pinup calendar on social media. The cover image, featuring Spiranac in a barely-there bikini, gives potential buyers a sneak peak at what kind of sultry imagery they can expect.

There’s bikini golf. Does that work? — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 9, 2023

One follower said, “I was expecting this to be more golf related,” to which Spiranac cheekily responded, “There’s bikini golf. Does that work?”

The initial poster fired then suggested, “Let the people decide.” Well, the “people” overwhelmingly approved, with many “wows” and adoring emojis flooding replies to Spiranac’s X (formerly Twitter) announcement.

“Smiling because I love you guys so much! Thank you for all the amazing comments about my 2024 calendar,” Spiranac captioned a collage of flirty Instagram selfies.

Spiranac’s first calendar, released in 2023, harked to her Colorado roots with Western-themed snaps replete with skimpy swimsuits, cowboy hats, leather belts, and scenic mountainous surroundings. The 2024 calendar was shot at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida.

“I’ve always wanted to do a calendar for the longest time because I come from a calendar family,” Spiranac told the New York Post last year.

Spiranac is also offering a $132 bundle deal that includes the 2024 calendar and a year-long subscription to OnlyPaige, an OnlyFans-inspired, SFW subscription-based website where Spiranac connects with fans, uploads golf tips, and offers behind-the-scenes looks at her daily life.

This felt fitting for NFL Sunday. Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day! Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/KaUmRWXBJ1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 8, 2023

OnlyPaige also features exclusive content not posted to her other social channels, including 2024 calendar outtakes and looks at the 31 Halloween costumes she’s donning for every day in October—she teased the cosplay effort with a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for an NFL Sunday gameday.

Those just interested in the calendar only can pick up a copy at Spiranac’s website for $32.