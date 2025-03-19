Paige Spiranac Is Shocked By Adam Sandler’s Strength In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer

The golf influencer and former "Maxim" Hot 100 cover star is one of many famous faces in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel.

As the world’s most-followed golf influencer, it only makes sense that Paige Spiranac would get a part in what will definitely be the biggest golf movie of the year. The former Maxim Hot 100 cover star has a brief cameo in the new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to 1996’s beloved Adam Sandler-led comedy set on the links of the PGA Tour.

The scene in question features Sandler’s titular character using his signature run-up technique to smash a drive through an indoor golf simulator’s impact screen—Spiranac can be spotted in her role as the facility’s astounded operator. “The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane,” she wrote on X.

The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer! https://t.co/ceegqbc7Ff — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 18, 2025

Spiranac is just one of many famous familiar faces who appear in the Netflix movie, which premieres exclusively on the streaming service July 25. As People notes, both Gilmore’s nemesis Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and romantic interest Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) have reprisals. The star-studded cast also includes Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Yet more cameos from Eminem, Reggie Bush, Travis Kelce, Dan Patrick and Becky Lynch have also been confirmed.

