‘Party Girls Are Back’: Brooks Nader Celebrates Nineties Supermodel Style

“I am like Kate Moss: fur, boobs out, cigarette,” declared the “Love Thy Nader” star.

(Michael Simon for Jukebox)

Brooks Nader wants to bring back the “party girl” era of supermodels epitomized by nineties sirens like the legendary Kate Moss.

“Some people might hate this, but I just can’t with all the girls with the Carolyn Bessette thing in New York,” Brooks told Page Six Style of the late fashionista’s minimalist aesthetic, adding that she found Ryan Murphy’s Love Story series, which tells the story of Bessette and JFK Jr., “amazing.”

“I am like Kate Moss: fur, boobs out, cigarette,” she adds. “Party girls are back!”

Whether she’s posing for Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue or strolling around New York City wearing nothing but bubbles, the Love Thy Nader star is known for her skin-baring style moves. “Even if I’m not feeling that great in my body, somehow still getting naked, I’m like, ‘I kind of like this,’” Brooks added.

(Gilles Bensimon)

So it’s only natural that the soon-to-beBaywatch star and her sisters—Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann—are all starring in a new “naked ambition”-themed campaign for body care brand Jukebox.

(Gilles Bensimon)

Nader added that she and her Hulu reality-star sisters have been ready for the spotlight since they grew up in small-town Louisiana. “We were so fortunate to grow up in a house where we were all together,” Brooks told Page Six Style.

(Michael Simon for Jukebox)

“We were just always running around naked around the house. I think that that never left our spirit because I’ve definitely got into some trouble … I have naked ambitions!” she joked.