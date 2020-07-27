Post Malone Is Officially Launching a Beer Pong League

Getty Images

Following the successful launch of his French rosé brand, Post Malone is tackling another boozy endeavor: an organized beer pong league.

The Beerbongs & Bentleys artist and his legal team have initiated the first steps to create a "World Pong League" by filing for a trademark on the name.

Documents obtained by TMZ show that official tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions are all in the pipeline, as is an extensive collection of branded merchandise including glassware, game cups and tables, cup racks, balls and even boxers.

Post is an avid beer pong fan who isn't afraid to play for high stakes, having won $50,000 in a match with rising rapper Tyla Yaweh, when he's not shilling suds as a spokesperson for Bud Light or chilling out in his $3 million Utah compound. The "Circles" singer's manager, Dre London, reportedly had a hand in pushing the World Pong League forward, but it'll be a while before any events transpire.

The latest beer pong league news comes after the first batch of Post's French rosé, Maison No. 9, sold out over a two-day pre-order period, crashing sales platform Vivino in the process.

In a review for Wine.com, critic Wilfred Wong awarded the Provence-sourced blend of Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merlot a solid 90 out of 100. Maison No. 9 is currently back in stock on Drizly and Vivino, but prices vary between $21.98 and $22.99