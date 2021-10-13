Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Muscle Car Batmobile Is Now a 1,360-Piece LEGO Project

The advanced Lego Technic kit gives offers the best look yet at the Dark Knight’s Dodge Challenger-inspired ride.

Lego

Fans’ most detailed look yet at the The Batman’s muscled-up Batmobile comes not from foggy scenes from the set or leaked concept imagery, but from Lego Technic.

Lego

The toy building block company’s advanced sub-brand previously launched this 4,000-piece Lamborghini Sian model. Now it’s taking preorders on a mini-Batmobile billed as an “authentic, true-to-life replica” of star Robert Pattinson’s ride in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and due out on March 4 of 2022.

Concept Model Maker Jeff Frost posted some pictures of a model of #TheBatman's Batmobile on his website! pic.twitter.com/xHNkj6WYtv — Matt Reeves’ Batverse (@RottenGotham) May 31, 2020

Leaked concept photos previously depicted a Batmobile that has more in common with the modded Ford Lincoln Futura featured in the old-school Adam West-era Batman TV series than the militarized supercar featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Lego

Indeed, Lego’s rendition most closely resembles Dodge Challenger’s broad proportions. The hulking, squared front end hides two brick lights under the hood—a red one that glows in the back of the “engine bay” and a yellow one that lights up the grille.

Lego

Behind the coupe’s doors are a working steering wheel, faux gauges and a retro aftermarket display, while other mechanical features include a rear differential and a spinning blue exhaust flame.

Lego

Cocking in at 1,360 pieces, Lego Technic recommends The Batman Batmobile kit for ages 10 and up. Preorder it now for $99.99 before orders ship on November 1.