Rosalía Scores First Top 10 Album As ‘LUX’ Charts At No. 4

The 11-time Latin Grammy winner and Calvin Klein model officially has a hit album.

(Calvin Klein)

Pop sensation Rosalía has achieved a new career milestone as her latest album, LUX, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The orchestral and experimental-tinged project marks the Spanish superstar’s first entry into the chart’s top 10, earning 46,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard.

The highly anticipated fourth studio album—which translates to “light” in Latin—saw strong initial performance, including 19,000 in traditional album sales and 27,000 in streaming equivalent units, translating to 34.49 million on-demand streams of the tracks. The splashy debut places her among pop heavyweights like Taylor Swift, who held the No. 1 spot for a sixth consecutive week, and Morgan Wallen at No. 2.

Rosalía’s chart success arrives just as the artist is making significant waves in the fashion world. The two-time Grammy and 11-time Latin Grammy winner was recently unveiled as the new face of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 underwear campaign. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the head-turning underwear shoot showcases the singer in new styles like the Icon Cotton Modal line and memorably produced a viral image of her posing with a python.

LUX itself is a testament to Rosalía’s ambitious artistic vision, featuring collaborations with the London Symphony Orchestra and artists like Björk and Yves Tumor, with Rosalía singing in multiple languages. The album also reportedly includes a new ballad that will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming film Hamnet, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao.