Salma Hayek Stuns in Bikini for 'Last Days of 2020'

Getty Images

Salma Hayek is capping off 2020 with one more steamy snap. The 54-year-old star of Marvel's ensemble-casted Eternals said so long to 2020 with a pair of sizzling swimsuit photos lensed at an unknown beachy paradise.

"Last days of 2020," the Mexican-American actress captioned in English and Spanish. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature." Hayek's killer curves were highlighted by a plunging purple bikini and matching caftan.

Brazilian model Adriana Lima and others helped the post garner 1.3 million likes and counting as followers showered Hayek with compliments. One wrote “not even the sun has your shine,” and another rhetorically asked, “do you ever age?”

But as the New York Post points out, some commenters wondered if the warped horizon in the background of the first pic is evidence of a Photoshop job. “Something very wrong with the ocean in that first pic,” one noted, while someone else joked, “Not even the horizon line survived 2020.”

It's a great way to round out a year that's seen Hayek bring the heat on Instagram as Lady Liberty, in a retro swimsuit photo shoot recreation, and at the Golden Globes.

Relive those must-see moments and more below: