Snoop Dogg Says He Wants A 3-Year, $15 Million Contract To Call Future Sporting Events

Hell to the yes.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Snoop Dogg

Last weekend's Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view exhibition bout was far more watchable than most fans expected--from Jake Paul's meme-worthy knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard to the surprisingly competitive main event. Tyson/Jones may have resembled hard sparring more than an actual boxing match, but was lively enough for many observers to score it for the 54-year-old Tyson, even though the celebrity judges charitably called it a draw. 

But by far the most entertaining aspect of the event was Snoop Dogg's brilliant color commentary. In addition to performing a medley of hits while puffing on a blunt, The Doggfather dropped several hilarious comments during the fights, including singing bible hymns as Robinson was stretched out on the canvas and famously comparing Tyson and Jones to "two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue." 

Snoop must have sensed his undeniable talent as a color commentator, because he later announced on Instagram that he would do it on the regular—if only someone were to offer him a three-year, $15 million deal. He even called out ESPN, Fox Sports and TNT in the caption of his oddly specific suggestion.

Music producer and artist Timbaland dropped an encouraging “let’s goooooooo” in the comments, while the idea was also co-signed by the likes of Jamie Foxx, MC Lyte and D Smoke.

While Snoop has plenty of lucrative side hustles--from his brand-building appearances with Martha Stewart to his own California red wine and tequila lines--sports fans would surely be psyched to experience him in a broadcasting booth again soon. Let's make this happen, people. 

No image description

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer

wonder-woman-1984
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In December

Fast and Furious Cars Jorge Acosta Promo
Rides

Behold the World's Biggest Collection of 'Fast and Furious' Cars

Snoop Dogg
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Says He Wants A 3-Year, $15 Million Contract To Call Future Sporting Events

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass Promo
Food & Drink

This Mount Everest Whiskey Glass Chills Spirits in Just 18 Seconds

MACHO_PROMO STILLS_Camacho121
Sports

'Macho: The Hector Camacho Story' Goes Inside The Wild Life and Tragic Demise of Boxing's Most Flamboyant Star

How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again) Promo
Style

Watch Two Lingerie Models Tie Up Santa in Naughty Christmas-Themed Video

Fish House Live Episode 7 Promo
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Episode 7: Watch Top Chefs and Barkeeps Battle in Sustainable Seafood Cook-Off

utah-monolith-screengrab
News

'Alien Monolith' Found In Utah Canyon Disappears After Reddit User Finds It On Google Earth