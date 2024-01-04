These 3 Animal-Focused Photo Books Spotlight Saudi Arabian Wildlife
Capturing images of the Middle East’s finest falcons, stallions and camels.
The promise of adventure in a far-off land is always intoxicating, especially a desert oasis like Saudi Arabia, and when that adventure beckons with a mere few turns of a page, it’s even more promising.
Such is the case with a trio of new books from luxury publisher Assouline, which promise to take the reader on a breathtaking, old-world journey through Saudi Arabia’s wildlife.
The three new volumes (Falcons from Saudi Arabia, Camels from Saudi Arabia and Horses from Saudi Arabia) are part of Assouline’s Ultimate Collection, and join other enticing volumes covering exotic destinations like Morocco or the famed Plaza Athénée hotel in Paris.
Each volume shines new light on the country’s culture and the important role wildlife play across the board, particularly Falcons from Saudi Arabia, which highlights “the region’s deep admiration and appreciation of this powerful creature.
The volume also explores falconry’s role “as uniquely and quintessentially part of traditional Arabic culture.”
Camels from Saudi Arabia takes a dual-fold approach and “bridges the gap between the past and present through a celebration of this magnificent creature,” Assouline said, noting its role in poetry, art and legendary tales.
And the new Horses from Saudi Arabia volume explores the country’s rich heritage in the equine world, including hosting the most coveted horse races on the planet and defining the character and athleticism of the Arabian horse.
The volume, again with imagery from Oliver Pilcher, highlights “the beauty of this beloved animal in its native landscape.”
Each lush volume features lavish original photos, and all three books are hand-bound using traditional methods, Assouline noted.
Whichever covetable volume you select, all three should prove prized collector’s items, particularly at a price tag of $1,200 each.