These 3 Animal-Focused Photo Books Spotlight Saudi Arabian Wildlife

Capturing images of the Middle East’s finest falcons, stallions and camels.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

The promise of adventure in a far-off land is always intoxicating, especially a desert oasis like Saudi Arabia, and when that adventure beckons with a mere few turns of a page, it’s even more promising.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

Such is the case with a trio of new books from luxury publisher Assouline, which promise to take the reader on a breathtaking, old-world journey through Saudi Arabia’s wildlife.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

The three new volumes (Falcons from Saudi Arabia, Camels from Saudi Arabia and Horses from Saudi Arabia) are part of Assouline’s Ultimate Collection, and join other enticing volumes covering exotic destinations like Morocco or the famed Plaza Athénée hotel in Paris.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

Each volume shines new light on the country’s culture and the important role wildlife play across the board, particularly Falcons from Saudi Arabia, which highlights “the region’s deep admiration and appreciation of this powerful creature.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

The volume also explores falconry’s role “as uniquely and quintessentially part of traditional Arabic culture.”

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

Camels from Saudi Arabia takes a dual-fold approach and “bridges the gap between the past and present through a celebration of this magnificent creature,” Assouline said, noting its role in poetry, art and legendary tales.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

And the new Horses from Saudi Arabia volume explores the country’s rich heritage in the equine world, including hosting the most coveted horse races on the planet and defining the character and athleticism of the Arabian horse.

(Oliver Pilcher/Courtesy of Assouline)

The volume, again with imagery from Oliver Pilcher, highlights “the beauty of this beloved animal in its native landscape.”

(Courtesy of Assouline)

Each lush volume features lavish original photos, and all three books are hand-bound using traditional methods, Assouline noted.

Whichever covetable volume you select, all three should prove prized collector’s items, particularly at a price tag of $1,200 each.