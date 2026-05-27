This New Omega Seamaster Is James Bond’s Watch Of Choice In ‘007 First Light’

The luxe timepiece appears on the wrist of a young 007 as an MI6 recruit in the buzzy new game.

(Omega)

Another nifty gadget just joined the 007 arsenal, arriving this time in both virtual and IRL form with the release of the new Omega Seamaster 007 First Light ahead of the hotly anticipated video game launch.

(‘007 First Light’/Courtesy of PlayStation)

Available for pre-order now via PlayStation for the PS5, 007 First Light traces the journey of a young and sometimes-reckless Bond as an MI6 recruit, complete with an official theme song from Lana Del Rey. Sultry single aside, it’s the real-world appeal of the accompanying Omega Seamaster that should prove even more immersive. The watch bolsters an enviable collection of 007-approved timepieces from Omega, including a more affordable version of James Bond’s Seamaster, not to mention the No Time To Die Seamaster worn by Daniel Craig in his last Bond outing and a duo of James Bond 60th anniversary Seamaster watches released in 2022.

(Omega)

The 44mm Seamaster 300m serves a purpose onscreen, Omega notes, as “players rely on the watch as they earn their 007 status,” and perhaps on the wrists of Omega fans lucky enough to get their hands on one. With the specs to match (and a Bond-worthy price tag of $9,400), the 007 First Light Seamaster “takes the watch from screen to wrist,” complete with a polished black ceramic bezel and black ceramic pushers, while laser-engraved dial waves nod to the secret agent’s maritime expertise.

(Omega)

The watch is assuredly built with hard-wearing specs befitting of its nearly $10K price tag. Grade 5 titanium handily serves its purpose in terms of hardware, including an exclusive Seamaster buckle bearing the First Light logo. And while Craig wore the Omega Seamaster across a number of films in his time as the elusive MI6 agent, the Swiss watchmaker notes that the Omega Seamaster 007 First Light holds a rare place as the “first-ever chronograph in James Bond’s Seamaster Diver 300M history.”

(Omega)

A sapphire crystal caseback (co-branded with the PlayStation game’s logo) showcases the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 movement within, while a PVD bronze gold-coated 3-o’clock subdial pops in eye-catching, rugged fashion. Rhodium-plated watch hands and indices receive a dependable finish via SuperLumiNova coating, and a striped black, grey and beige fabric NATO strap further drives home the point that this watch is fit for both land and sea, just as 007 himself would want it.

(Omega)

The crossover between the video game itself and the watch blurs the lines even further, as each timepiece is delivered in its own custom presentation box designed to rival the suitcases that transport Omega watches in the game itself.

(Omega)

Omega also recommends switching out the accompanying NATO strap watch with a variety of additional Omega 007 Essentials, delivering added versatility to a watch that already deserves plenty of time on your wrist. To live a bit more like Bond, pre-order 007 First Light now, and find out more about the Omega Seamaster 007 First Light online via the watchmaker.