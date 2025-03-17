Watch Lewis Hamilton Take The ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Ferrari On A Joyride

The seven-time F1 champ just scored his first points for Ferrari at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

(YouTube/Lewis Hamilton)

“You fellas have nothing to worry about, I’m a professional.” The reassurance given to Ferris Bueller, Cameron Frye and Sloan Peterson as they drop a damn-near priceless Ferrari 250 GT California SWB Spider at a Chicago parking garage carries a little more weight in a retconned version of the scene starring Lewis Hamilton as the reassuring parking garage attendant.

Ahead of his first drive for Scuderia Ferrari at Formula 1’s 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the seven-time champ shared a clip in which he, along with actor Edward Norton, were digitally inserted into the memorable scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Hamilton even flexed his acting chops as he faithfully recreated the dialogue and slightly suspicious mannerisms originally delivered by actor Richard Edson.

Citing the 1986 coming-of-age comedy as one of his favorite childhood flicks, Hamilton revealed that the scene “definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right,” in a caption shared on social media. “Had to get the exact car too … it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie. Shout out to the legendary Edward Norton for coming along for the ride. This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO!!”

Hamilton edged himself into the points with a tenth-place finish in his inaugural appearance for the Prancing Horse at a dramatic Australian GP. Intermittent downpours caused multiple into-the-wall spinoffs, safety cars and sudden tire strategy adjustments as teams attempted to weigh pit-stop time losses against constantly changing conditions. Hamilton’s single-point award bolstered his teammate Charles Leclerc’s four-point finish in eighth place.

More drama came at the front of the pack in the final laps as McLaren’s Lando Norris held incumbent four-time champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull at bay just enough to finish with a .8-second gap. “It was amazing,” Norris said, per ESPN. “It was a tough race, especially with Max [Verstappen] behind me. I was pushing especially the last two laps, which was a little bit stressful but an amazing way to start the year.

As for Hamilton’s thoughts, “It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought it would go,” he told Sky Sports F1. “The car was really, really hard to drive today. For me, I’m just grateful I kept it out of the wall because that’s where it wanted to go most of the time.” In a GP that saw six DNFs, F1 fans know that’s still a win.