Upgrade Your Audio Game With Bowers & Wilkins Headphones And Speakers

The upscale British brand has mastered high-end audio, from earbuds to over-ear headphones.

Once you’ve tapped into the world of truly high-end audio, there’s almost no going back: Crystal-clear sound quality, in your headphones, your surround sound and your speakers of choice, makes an immediate, noticeable difference. British luxury audio brand Bowers & Wilkins personifies that difference, but it can be tricky to score savings on its premium gear — until now.

The David Beckham-approved audio brand‘s latest releases include its retooled Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 In-Ear Wireless Earbuds, as well as the Pi6 True Wireless Earbuds. Carbon Cone drive units and the company’s proprietary Lossless sound quality mark significant upgrades over past Bowers & Wilkins earbud units. At the time of the upgrades last summer, the pioneering audio brand said the effort is “born from decades of engineering excellence and inspired by our flagship Px8 over-ear wireless headphones.”

Extended battery life and the ability to pair up the Bluetooth headphones with its own app also deliver a significantly improved listening experience when it comes to both the Pi8 In-Ear Wireless Earbuds and the Pi6 True Wireless Earbuds. Better still is the fact that both are marked down right now by about 20 percent. Notably, the Pi6 can run for a full day on just a single charge, and both come with a sleek, compact charging case for easy transport (and listening, of course) on the go.

And in recent months. there are also new colorways to be had in its best-in-class over-ear headphones. The elevated design approach is admirable, especially when it comes to earning some serious style points: The Px7 S2e Ruby Red comes in a deep shade of red, and Px8 Dark Forest set of headphones gets a dark green finish in rich Napa leather. Each, naturally, boast superior listening quality and a padded finish for comfort.

Even more impressive and eye-catching is what the brand can do for your home listening experience: Witness Bowers & Wilkins’ refreshed airship-shaped speaker, which comes in elegant new colorways and boasts hardware including Titanium Dome tweeters. Top-of-the-line upgrades in the Zeppelin Pro include 90 mm midrange drivers, and it doesn’t hurt that the design is a handsome addition to your living room.

If space is at a premium and an on-the-go listening experience is more valuable, consider the streamlined, top-notch Pi8 In-Ear Wireless Earbuds or the Pi6 True Wireless Earbuds, and perhaps set aside a pair of Bowers & Wilkins over-ear headphones for at-home listening. Audio solutions aren’t hard to come by with Bowers & Wilkins, especially with select pairs on sale right now from the British hi-fi audio designer.

