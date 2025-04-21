Zendaya Towers Over Italian Riviera In Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2025 Campaign

The “Dune” actress is seen dwarfing the seaside Italian destination.

(Louis Vuitton)

As if the promise of spring and summer wasn’t tantalizing enough, Maxim Hot 100 star, actress and model Zendaya makes the prospect of a global getaway even more enticing, starring in a striking new Louis Vuitton Resort 2025 campaign.

(Louis Vuitton)

The Dune: Part Two and Challengers star towers over scenic vistas (described as “cinematic scenes from the Italian Riviera” by Louis Vuitton). The famed fashion house, which previously tapped Zendaya to star in its Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Collection campaign, also noted that Zendaya’s “larger-than-life presence captures the leisurely allure of the season.”

Pieces like a cropped T-shirt and long flared skirt accentuated Zendaya’s already-striking features, along with Louis Vuitton’s new “open-back short dress in black with embroidered detailing and an embellished, open-knit long dress with a high slit,” a design detail that Louis Vuitton called “at once formal and relaxed.”

(Louis Vuitton)

The campaign was photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, with styling by Law Roach that notably focuses on Zendaya’s rather leggy features. The latest Louis Vuitton campaign also featured art direction from Lina Kutsovskaya of BeGood Studios.

(Louis Vuitton)

Zendaya also featured the famed Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag, plus gold-detailed sunglasses, accessories designed to “enhance the feeling of a refined holiday.” Working with the iconic actress made perfect sense for LV: “Zendaya portrays the desire for travel that makes the Resort collection so true to the spirit of Louis Vuitton,” the company noted.