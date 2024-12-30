Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Launch 2025 Collection

The 200-piece collaboration was heralded by an ad campaign starring Zendaya.

(Louis Vuitton)

There’s long been a natural intersection between high fashion and the world of fine art, but true mastery springs from the classic turned unexpected. That mantra certainly seems to be the case with the forthcoming Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Re-Edition, a vibrant collection spanning two decades of partnership between the famed fashion house and the groundbreaking creative.

Complete with a tantalizing ad campaign starring Louis Vuitton House Ambassador and Maxim Hot 100 star Zendaya, it rings in the new year in style for a fashion house that’s prized evolution across the board as of late.

(Louis Vuitton)

The buzzed-about collection delivers some truly grail-worthy offerings, many of them a distinctly colorful and vivid Murakami spin on Louis Vuitton classics, from luggage to sneakers and a seriously cool skateboard.

(Louis Vuitton)

And one need only witness releases likes its eye-catching Alpine Ski Collection from Creative Director Pharrell Williams to know that LV is far from resting on its laurels. The partnership’s rollout begins January 1st, with the collection expected to drop on January 3rd — as fine a way as any to shake off a holiday hangover in style.

(Louis Vuitton)

The collaboration spans a stunning 200-plus pieces in a nod to the original Vuitton x Murakami Collection, and Murakami himself told Vogue that “20 years have passed in the blink of an eye.” And yet, the collection boasts a youthful air, made all the better and more appealing by the introduction of Zendaya into the world of Louis Vuitton and Murakami.

The collection seems to bring out the best in both the global fashion atelier and the artist, as the instantly recognizable LV monogram joins forces with a splash of bright color and iconic Murakami characters like the Superflat Panda.

(Louis Vuitton)

LV luggage, sunglasses, slides and shoes get the Murakami treatment, while in the campaign for the collection, the fashion house says that Zendaya “channels the vibrant energy of the re-edition collection by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.” Be it via the original upcoming drop (mark your calendars for January 3rd) or on the (forthcoming) secondary market, it already seems that lightning has indeed struck twice (in matters of style, taste and art) for Louis Vuitton and Murakami.