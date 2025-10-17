50 Cent, Lalique Unveil Ultra-Luxury Branson Cognac: The $25,000 ‘505 Edition’

Inspired by René Lalique’s early 20th-century perfume bottles and crowned by a majestic lion head “symbolizing strength and mastery.”

(The 505 Edition Branson Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, founder of Sire Spirits, and legendary crystal maker Lalique have unveiled the 505 Edition Branson Cognac, an ultra-exclusive collaboration that pairs an exceptional Hors d’Age cognac with a custom, hand-crafted crystal carafe from the storied French brand.

Limited to just 505 individually numbered decanters, the “505 Edition” is positioned as a new benchmark in modern luxury, marrying the rare, timeless heritage of Grande Champagne cognac with Lalique’s enduring artistry. The project, which was born from a creative partnership in 2020, features a striking silhouette inspired by René Lalique’s early 20th-century perfume bottles, crowned by a majestic lion head, “symbolizing strength and mastery.”

“This cognac represents a legacy I want to pass on—the nectar will still have a story to tell, and the crystal carafe will endure as a unique piece of art,” Jackson said in a statement shared by the cognac brand.

(The 505 Edition Branson Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique)

The resulting crystal decanter is a fusion of sculpture and vessel, crafted at Lalique’s workshop in Alsace using techniques like blown and pinched glass, cutting, engraving, and hand-polishing. The decanter is housed in a bespoke display case of premium wood and composite marble, featuring illuminated compartments activated by a signature Branson LionHead key.

The Hors d’Age cognac itself is composed of 200 eaux-de-vie sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne, Cognac’s premier cru. Some of these spirits, aged in Limousin oak barrels, date back over 100 years. Tasting notes describe a nose of damp undergrowth and orange zest, a palate of white truffle and ancient spices, and a remarkably long finish.

(The 505 Edition Branson Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique)

The “505 Edition” embraces a philosophy of conscious capitalism, tying its exclusive purchase process to philanthropy. The path to ownership begins with a mandatory $5,000 donation to The G-Unity Foundation, Jackson’s public charitable organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities.

Upon making the donation, prospective owners are granted the opportunity to reserve a specific bottle number. They then have a 30-day option to complete the purchase for an additional $20,000. Each donor and purchaser automatically becomes a Founding Member of the 505 Society, an exclusive virtual club that offers benefits like a custom hand-crafted Lalique coin, a digital NFT, and invitations to VIP events and private experiences.

The beguiling bottle is just the latest spirits collab from Lalique, which has previously launched limited edition decanters for Patron tequila and Macallan Scotch. The 505 Edition Branson Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique is strictly limited to 505 decanters worldwide and is available exclusively by invitation for a total cost of $25,000 per bottle.