Aston Martin And Bollinger Champagne Join Forces For Global Luxury Experiences

Two luxury brands famously favored by James Bond are collaborating on A-list activations.

(Bollinger)

Luxury automaker Aston Martin and famed French Champagne house Bollinger have forged a prestigious global partnership, the two brands announced. The upscale union brings together two icons of the luxury market known for their enduring heritage, impeccable craftsmanship, and pursuit of excellence–as well as joining James Bond’s preferred automobile and the superspy’s favorite Champagne under one experiential umbrella.

Champagne Bollinger was named the Official Champagne Partner of Aston Martin, which in turn becomes Bollinger’s Official Automotive Partner. “This partnership is a natural alignment of two iconic brands,” said Charles-Armand de Belenet, Managing Director of Champagne Bollinger. “We are proud to see Champagne Bollinger become part of Aston Martin’s most exceptional moments around the world.”

Founded in 1913, Aston Martin is a symbol of British performance and handcrafted excellence. The marque’s century-long history of creating celebrated sports cars, which combine cutting-edge engineering with timeless design, mirrors the values held by the 196-year-old Champagne house. Since its founding in 1829, family-owned Bollinger has maintained a distinctive balance between heritage and forward-thinking excellence, even holding a continuous Royal Warrant from the British Royal Household since 1884.

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said the partnership exemplifies the automaker’s spirit of creating “unforgettable experiences that blend performance, craftsmanship, and artistry.”

As part of the agreement, Champagne Bollinger will be present at key Aston Martin VIP events and customer gatherings globally, from exclusive launches to intimate unveilings. The strategic partnership aims to reinforce both brand’s commitment to elevating lifestyle experiences for discerning global audiences. Stay tuned to see what the collaboration has in store for fans of both brands.