The Best Canned Wines To Drink Right Now
When canned wine first hit the market, most offerings were saccharine, syrupy, and hangover-provoking. Many tasted metallic: aluminum is volatile and if canned poorly, it will impart a tinny taste to your wine.
A new guard of canned wine producers are making case for sipping these single serve cans, offering natural-leaning, highly-quaffable iterations.
“It’s never a bad idea to keep a can of wine in the fridge,” describes Beth Comatos of Juice Box Beth. “There are two glasses of wine in each can, equating to the perfect amount for you and a friend (or just you if you’re on the thirstier side). Pop a can when you don't feel like opening a full bottle— the pristine portability makes canned wine perfect for anything from beaches to parks to movie theaters.”
Follow her sage advice and stock your fridge with thirst-quenching options from these above-par producers.
Las Jaras' “Waves” Red 2020
“This tart and juicy red blend of Zinfandel and Petite Sirah from Mendocino County, California is a delightfully smooth medley of red cherries and black plums,” says Comatos. “Serve with a slight chill for maximum gluggability.”
Wild Arc's Rosato Piquette
Think of Wild Arc's canned rosato as a sour beer meets raspberry soda: refreshing, delicious, and well-spritzed.
This upstate New York cidery specializes in piquette a zero-waste, low-ABV wine-like beverage made with the leftover pomace from the winemaking process. While piquette is typically lower in alcohol, winemaker Todd Cavallo tops up the piquette with regular-ABV wine to up the proof. $10.99
Ramona's Ruby Grapefruit Spritz
Ramona’s Jordan Salcito can largely be credited with reviving the canned wine movement, crafting her signature wine spritzers with organically-sourced, naturally-sweetened ingredients.
The Ruby Grapefruit option is a staple, made from Sicilian Zibibbo grapes spiked with ruby grapefruit flavors and organic cane syrup. A touch sweet, a touch bitter, a little bit citrusy, and a whole lot of refreshing. $4.75
Broc Cellars' "Love Rosé" 2020
This new star of alt-California wines combines a deep-purple, super floral Valdiguie with a splash of Trousseau for depth and a hint of Zinfandel for red fruit and spice. For Comatos, this wine drinks like “Pink starburst meets strawberry jolly rancher— a totally dry and completely tasty California rosé. Pour it into a glass and you’ll smell tangy grapefruits, juicy raspberries, and hints of delicate pink flowers.” $9.99
Xarmant's Txakolina 2020
Citrus-forward with persistent minerality, “this crisp and slightly fizzy white wine from the Basque Country of Spain is so easy-drinking, you might just need another can,” says Comatos. “Refreshing and acid-driven, it was made to quench your thirst on the hottest days of the year.” $6.99
Companion Wine Co.'s Pinot Gris Skin Contact
Doreen Winkler of Orange Glou vouches for Companion Wine Co's canned options. “This is a project by Scott Schultz, the winemaker of Jolie Laide. It’s skin contact wine but lighter in body, with notes of raspberry and nectarine skin. What can I say, it's super crushable!” $11.99
Old Westminster Winery's Pinot Grigio Seeds & Skins Maryland
“Maryland is not known for wine,” says Winkler. “but Old Westminster winery is producing amazing natural bottles well worth your attention. Their Seed & Skins orange wine is medium bodied with notes of candied mandarine zest.” Leaning on a blend of pinot gris and pinot grigio, it’s peachy in color, with lovely notes of stone fruit and a slight herbiness to balance the sweetness. “It’s super juicy.” $10
Underwood's Nouveau
Do as the residents of Beaujolais do and reach for a can of meant-to-be-chugged Nouveau-style reds. Electric, brilliantly juicy, Oregon's new-school Nouveau (it uses Pinot Noir, not Gamay) follows traditional Beaujolais practices of hand-picking grapes and fermenting in whole-clusters under carbonic maceration. $15